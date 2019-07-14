Lafleur & Godfrey Has Lowered Its Holding in Intel (INTC) by $1.47 Million; Nexus Investment Management Holds Holding in Western Digital (WDC)

Nexus Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 8.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nexus Investment Management Inc bought 21,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 273,788 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.16 million, up from 252,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $55.3. About 6.58 million shares traded or 2.14% up from the average. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 43.92% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.35% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 19/04/2018 – Western Digital® Now Offering Super High-capacity microSD™ Card in India; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Rev $5B; 02/05/2018 – Western Digital Board Declares Dividend for Fourth Fiscal Quarter 2018; 07/05/2018 – Western Digital Board Amends Bylaws to Allow Proxy Access; 03/04/2018 – Western Digital Enables the Evolution of Modern Workflows at NAB 2018; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL CORP – AT LEAST 50 PERCENT OF SHARE REPURCHASES ARE TARGETED FOR REMAINDER OF CURRENT FISCAL QUARTER; 14/05/2018 – Global SSD Controllers Market 2018-2022 with Marvell, Samsung, Toshiba & Western Digital Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Investors Buys New 1% Position in Western Digital; 15/03/2018 – Western Digital Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Western Digital Provides Cost-Effective, Hybrid-Cloud Backup and Recovery Solution with StorReduce Software for Enterprises

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 6.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc sold 27,745 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 414,592 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.26M, down from 442,337 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $223.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $49.92. About 20.15M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 27/04/2018 – Cramer Remix: Microsoft and Intel could rule the world again; 29/03/2018 – Schneider Electric Receives Supplier Achievement Award from Strategic Partner, Intel; 09/03/2018 – Intel casts doubt on report of interest in Broadcom; 28/05/2018 – JCDECAUX SIGNS EXCLUSIVE CONTRACT WITH CIR GLOBAL AIRPORT INTEL; 26/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Amazon, Intel Shine; Microsoft, KLA Sag — Barron’s Blog; 08/05/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Qualcomm is exploring whether to shutter or sell its server chip business, a sector that Intel dominates (Ian; 13/05/2018 – As one of the world’s largest telecom equipment makers, ZTE relied on U.S. companies such as Qualcomm and Intel for components; 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2Q EPS 85c; 14/03/2018 – Barrick Announces Nomination of Patricia A. Hatter as Independent Director; 08/05/2018 – SiFive Announces Investment from Intel Capital

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold WDC shares while 163 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 269.56 million shares or 9.16% more from 246.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hbk Invs Lp, Texas-based fund reported 25,854 shares. Amp Capital Limited holds 97,985 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Regent Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 24,220 shares. Moreover, Cornerstone Invest Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.12% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 199,688 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Wellington Grp Llp invested in 0.08% or 6.90 million shares. 55,400 are held by Macquarie Gru Ltd. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj accumulated 0.47% or 22,000 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 24,114 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. New York-based Bbr Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.14% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Mackenzie Fin Corp stated it has 16,548 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Old Second National Bank & Trust Of Aurora has 0.01% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Nomura owns 59,925 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Carlson Capital Limited Partnership reported 0.4% stake. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt has 0.25% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 354,538 shares.

More notable recent Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Western Digital Stock Fell 27.2% in May – Nasdaq” on June 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: PYPL, WDC – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Friday Option Activity: CVS, WDC, ATEN – Nasdaq” on February 01, 2019. More interesting news about Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Nasdaq Today: Amazon Prime Day; Facebook Settles With FTC – Investorplace.com” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Market Close Report: Historical high reached as NASDAQ Composite Index closes at 8,202.53. – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Intel Earnings: INTC Stock Sinks Despite Q1 EPS, Revenue Beat – Nasdaq” on April 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Free Cash Flow Makes Nvidia Stock a Great Buy on the Dip – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq Today: iQiyi Surges on Award; Intel, Cisco Struggle – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Intel Briefing: Chips Are Showing Weakness (Video) – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: QQQ, CSCO, INTC, ADBE – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.88 EPS, down 15.38% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.04 per share. INTC’s profit will be $3.94B for 14.18 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.12% negative EPS growth.

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc, which manages about $396.47M and $387.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) by 2,935 shares to 36,320 shares, valued at $4.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 6,170 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,726 shares, and has risen its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientif Com (NYSE:TMO).

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $352,535 activity.