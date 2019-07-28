Lafleur & Godfrey Has Boosted Its Position in Watsco (WSO) as Market Value Rose; New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stake in Walt Disney Company/The (DIS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Walt Disney Company/The (DIS) by 26.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought 1.03M shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.93M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $547.33M, up from 3.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund who had been investing in Walt Disney Company/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $144.65. About 7.52M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/04/2018 – PRESIDENT OF WALT DISNEY IMAGINEERING BOB WEIS SAYS IN SHANGHAI; 23/05/2018 – CMCSA, FOX, DIS: Comcast is in the advanced stages of preparing all-cash bid for Fox assets; 16/05/2018 – Lasseter Could Return in a Creative Capacity, With Fewer Management Responsibilities; 05/03/2018 – ESPN Taps Disney Executive James Pitaro As New President — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – Fox Results Disappoint as Focus Shifts to Disney-Comcast Tussle; 07/05/2018 – Update: Comcast is planning an all-cash bid to top Walt Disney’s $52 billion deal to acquire most of 21st Century Fox’s assets, if the U.S. government approves AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner, sources tell CNBC; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Record $350 Mln Esports deal dissolved before it began- Bloomberg; 05/03/2018 – Pitaro Was Chairman of Disney Consumer Products and Interactive Media; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It May Top Disney’s Bid for Fox Entertainment; 10/04/2018 – WPLG Local 10 News: Disney-Pixar’s new Toy Story 4 is coming to theaters in 2019!

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc increased its stake in Watsco Inc (WSO) by 19.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc bought 6,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,726 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.40M, up from 31,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc who had been investing in Watsco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $161.72. About 222,755 shares traded. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 12.11% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.54% the S&P500. Some Historical WSO News: 02/04/2018 – Watsco Boosts Dividends 16% to $5.80 Per Share, Extends Payout Streak to 44 Years; 24/04/2018 – WATSCO 1Q REV. $926.6M, EST. $913.1M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Watsco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSO); 19/03/2018 – Watsco: David C. Darnell and Barry S. Logan Resign From Board; 02/04/2018 – WATSCO BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO $1.45 FROM $1.25, EST. $1.50; 24/04/2018 – WATSCO INC – COMPANY HAS TARGETED CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO EXCEED NET INCOME IN 2018; 05/03/2018 Watsco Trading Activity Rises to Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 24/04/2018 – Watsco Sets New Records for Sales, Operating Income, Net Income and EPS During First Quarter; 24/04/2018 – WATSCO 1Q EPS 89C, EST. 89C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Watsco Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSO.B)

New York State Common Retirement Fund, which manages about $77.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in C H Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 33,958 shares to 310,300 shares, valued at $26.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp Class A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 216,313 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13.86 million shares, and cut its stake in New York Times (NYSE:NYT).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.

