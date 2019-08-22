Lafleur & Godfrey Has Decreased 3M Company (MMM) Holding as Market Valuation Declined; Needham Investment Management Upped Vicor (VICR) Position by $773,388; Market Value Declined

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc decreased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 33.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc sold 4,210 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 8,390 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.74M, down from 12,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $161.32. About 697,661 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 07/05/2018 – 3M™ Glass Bubbles Enables First-Ever, Ultra Lightweight Sheet Molded Composites with Class A Paintable Surfaces for Automotive Manufacturers; 05/03/2018 – 3M: Roman Succeeds Thulin as CEO Effective July 1; 05/03/2018 – 3M Announces New Leadership Appointments; 13/03/2018 – Communicating In Tough Conditions Just Got Easier With New Post-it Extreme Notes; 30/05/2018 – 3M Co at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.55% by End-3Q vs 2.49% Prior (Survey); 21/05/2018 – 3M FORMS SUSTAINABILITY-PRODUCT STEWARDSHIP ORGANIZATION; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO 1Q EPS 98C; 24/04/2018 – PAVILLON: 3M UNPAID LEAVE FOR ZHENG FENGWEN, EXEC DIRECTOR, CEO; 03/05/2018 – 3M’s New Single-Patient Stethoscope Fills lmmense Auscultation Quality Gap for Clinicians Treating Patients in lsolation

Needham Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Vicor Corp (VICR) by 29.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Needham Investment Management Llc bought 24,948 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.46% . The institutional investor held 110,675 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.43M, up from 85,727 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Needham Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Vicor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $31.25. About 46,823 shares traded. Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) has declined 46.98% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.98% the S&P500. Some Historical VICR News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Vicor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VICR); 08/03/2018 Vicor Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Vicor Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VCRTQ); 24/04/2018 – Vicor Sees 2Q Rev Increasing Nearly 10% Sequentially; 24/04/2018 – Vicor 1Q Rev $65.3M; 27/03/2018 – Vicor Launches 12V to 48V NBM Module at GTC 2018; 24/04/2018 – Vicor 1Q EPS 10c

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd accumulated 614 shares. Iberiabank reported 26,028 shares. Connors Investor Inc reported 35,025 shares stake. Miracle Mile Advsrs Ltd reported 4,999 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Guyasuta Investment Advsr Incorporated has invested 0.14% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Buckingham Asset Management Lc stated it has 0.28% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Burney reported 86,759 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Lc owns 4,533 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Heritage Mgmt holds 47,997 shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. 2,705 were reported by Trustmark Commercial Bank Trust Department. Bar Harbor Tru Services has 1,025 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. 61,000 are held by Bp Pcl. Horan Capital Advsr Lc, a Ohio-based fund reported 550 shares. Sarasin & Partners Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 2.29% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Bowen Hanes And Com has invested 2.14% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 earnings per share, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49 billion for 15.57 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc, which manages about $396.47M and $387.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 6,170 shares to 37,726 shares, valued at $5.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lockhead Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 2,140 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,275 shares, and has risen its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientif Com (NYSE:TMO).

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “3M Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “3M Company 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Digitaljournal.com published: “NYSE:MMM Shareholder Notice: Lawsuit Alleges Misleading Statements by 3M Company – Press Release – Digital Journal” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “What to Expect When 3M Reports Thursday Morning – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for MMM, EROS, LB and NGHC: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

More notable recent Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: NVDA, VICR, HA – Nasdaq” on February 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Vicor Corporation Reports Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Vicor Introduces 10kW Power Tabletâ„¢ AC-DC Converter – GlobeNewswire” on October 15, 2018. More interesting news about Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Vicor Corporation (VICR) CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Needham Investment Management Llc, which manages about $550.90M and $294.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1,250 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $5.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 49,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 455,500 shares, and cut its stake in The Trade Desk Inc.