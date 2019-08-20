Lafleur & Godfrey Lowered Its Danaher Del Com (DHR) Position by $595,320; Market Value Rose; Mkp Capital Management Lowered Position in Rent A Ctr New (Put) (RCII) as Stock Price Rose

Mkp Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (Put) (RCII) by 84.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mkp Capital Management Llc sold 176,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.37% . The hedge fund held 32,600 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $680,000, down from 208,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mkp Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Rent A Ctr Inc New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $25.51. About 1.06M shares traded or 4.73% up from the average. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 83.63% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 83.63% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 30/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center 1Q Loss/Shr 37c; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Rent-A-Center To ‘CCC+’; Outlook Negative; 09/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER INC – HAS REDUCED DEBT BY OVER $75 MLN DUE TO STRONGER TOPLINE AND IMPROVED PERFORMANCE, PRIMARILY DUE TO COST SAVING INITIATIVES; 25/05/2018 – RENT A CENTER, HOLDER ENGAGED CAPITAL IN COOPERATION PACT; 05/04/2018 – The Deal: The buyout firm is among the final bidders for Rent-A-Center $RCII. It joins private equity firm Vintage Capital,; 30/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center 1Q Rev $698M; 25/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL – ENGAGED GROUP ELECTED TO WAIVE RIGHT TO PUT FORTH MCFATE AS POTENTIAL DIRECTOR NOMINEE FOR ELECTION AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 25/05/2018 – In Exchange for Waiver, Engaged Capital May Name a Potential Rent-A-Center Nominee Prior to Termination of Cooperation Agreement; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER: REVIEW OF STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES REMAINS ONGOING; 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER IS SAID TO HAVE RECEIVED BIDS: THE STREET

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc decreased its stake in Danaher Corp Del Com (DHR) by 16.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc sold 4,510 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 23,590 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.11M, down from 28,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc who had been investing in Danaher Corp Del Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $141.71. About 1.52M shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 17/04/2018 – Danaher Corp expected to post earnings of 94 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 19/04/2018 – Danaher 1Q Operating Cash Flow $828.9M; 04/05/2018 – OC OERLIKON PREPARING LISTING FOR ITS DRIVE SYSTEMS BUSINESS; 08/05/2018 – Danaher Announces Quarterly Dividend; 07/03/2018 – Danaher Provides Update on 1Q 2018 Fincl Performance; 08/05/2018 – Danaher Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher Corporation (US); 13/03/2018 – Tektronix Speeds Debug for 400G PAM4 Designs; 30/05/2018 – Danaher Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – Danaher: Better-Than-Expected Results in Life Sciences, Diagnostics Platforms

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold RCII shares while 41 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 48.37 million shares or 6.87% more from 45.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth Advsr Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Wellington Mgmt Gp Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% or 182,057 shares in its portfolio. 6.69M were reported by Blackrock Inc. Quantbot Technologies Limited Partnership accumulated 38,157 shares. Axa reported 46,700 shares. Brandes Invest Prtnrs Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% or 36,998 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & accumulated 80,500 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Communications The holds 29,071 shares. Voloridge Mngmt Llc reported 0.02% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Jacobs Levy Equity Management stated it has 0.08% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Rhumbline Advisers invested in 134,384 shares. Legal & General Grp Pcl, United Kingdom-based fund reported 118,845 shares. 646,759 were accumulated by Geode Cap Management Limited Company. Goldman Sachs Group stated it has 0.01% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII).

More notable recent Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Rent-A-Center (RCII) a Great Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on May 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Things to Know Ahead of Spectrum Brands’ (SPB) Q3 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Top Picks on Three Key Takeaways From Q2 U.S. GDP – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Things You Need to Know Ahead of Carter’s (CRI) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Rent-A-Center Earnings: RCII Stock Slides Despite Q1 EPS, Sales Beats – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Mkp Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.99 billion and $112.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hertz Global Hldgs Inc (Put) by 95,300 shares to 97,500 shares, valued at $1.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Research Mngmt holds 500 shares. Sei Invests has invested 0.18% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Sva Plumb Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.54% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Chilton Llc has 2,960 shares. Ashford Cap Inc owns 9,970 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Agf Invests America invested in 5.23% or 111,391 shares. Bsw Wealth Ptnrs reported 3,047 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & accumulated 0.05% or 1.90M shares. Century reported 3.70 million shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Park Avenue Securities Ltd Liability Com has 13,514 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Glenmede Trust Na reported 0.03% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Hartford Financial Mgmt Incorporated reported 1.42% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Fjarde Ap invested in 0.34% or 207,810 shares. Janney Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.55% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 79,716 shares. Farmers National Bank & Trust invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

Analysts await Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. DHR’s profit will be $824.97 million for 30.81 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual earnings per share reported by Danaher Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.36% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) As Strong As Its Balance Sheet Indicates? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Danaher Corporation’s (NYSE:DHR) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Concerned With Danaher Corporation’s (NYSE:DHR) -5.5% Earnings Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Danaher Remains on Track in 2019 – The Motley Fool” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Danaher Corporation’s (NYSE:DHR) ROE Of 7.7% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 12, 2019.

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc, which manages about $396.47M and $387.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) by 1,655 shares to 83,901 shares, valued at $15.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Novartis Ag (NYSE:NVS) by 17,880 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,916 shares, and has risen its stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO).