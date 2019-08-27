Lafleur & Godfrey Has Boosted Its Watsco (WSO) Stake by $882,310; Market Value Rose; Hff (HF) Position Has Raised by U S Global Investors Inc

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc increased its stake in Watsco Inc (WSO) by 19.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc bought 6,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.06% . The institutional investor held 37,726 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.40 million, up from 31,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc who had been investing in Watsco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.97 billion market cap company. It closed at $158.32 lastly. It is down 3.78% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WSO News: 19/03/2018 – Watsco Names Slava Rubin and Brian Keeley to Board; 22/04/2018 – DJ Watsco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSO); 02/04/2018 – Watsco Boosts Dividends 16% to $5.80 Per Share, Extends Payout Streak to 44 Years; 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q Net $34.2M; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Watsco; 24/04/2018 – WATSCO INC – COMPANY HAS TARGETED CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO EXCEED NET INCOME IN 2018; 07/03/2018 – Watsco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q Rev $926.6M; 02/04/2018 – Watsco Raises Dividend to $1.45; 24/04/2018 – Watsco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

U S Global Investors Inc increased its stake in Hff Inc (HF) by 47.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. U S Global Investors Inc bought 10,730 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 33,176 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58 million, up from 22,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. U S Global Investors Inc who had been investing in Hff Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $45.6. About 3.66M shares traded or 256.28% up from the average. HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF) has 0.00% since August 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HF News: 29/05/2018 – HFF Announces Capitalization for the $102.25M Acquisition and Renovation of 7-Property, Colorado Springs Apartment Portfolio; 03/05/2018 – HFF REPORTS SALE & PURCHASE FINANCING OF HOTEL MDR; 19/03/2018 – HFF Announces €110MM Financing for the Acquisition and Redevelopment of Ikos Andalusia in Costa del Sol, Spain; 07/05/2018 – HFF Announces $146M Sale of the Rivington in Hoboken, New Jersey; 17/04/2018 – HFF INC SAYS HFF TEAM WORKED ON BEHALF OF NEW OWNER TO SECURE FINANCING THROUGH PACIFIC LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY; 12/04/2018 – HFF Announces $145M Construction Financing for Renovation and Expansion of 633 Folsom in San Francisco; 17/04/2018 – HFF Announces Sale and Financing of Optima Chicago Center; 09/04/2018 – HFF REPORTS $480.65M SALE OF 11 MULTI-HOUSING COMMUNITIES; 04/04/2018 – HFF Announces Sale of 360-Unit Multi-Housing Property in Hackensack, New Jersey; 29/03/2018 – HFF Announces $384.86M Refinancing for Genesis North and South Towers in South San Francisco

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold WSO shares while 69 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 28.48 million shares or 5.19% less from 30.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bath Savings Tru reported 0.85% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Pennsylvania Tru invested in 0.01% or 1,422 shares. Advsrs Mngmt Ltd Co stated it has 2,705 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Johnson Grp, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 38 shares. Mufg Americas invested 0% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.01% stake. First Advsr Ltd Partnership owns 0.07% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) for 251,703 shares. Bessemer Grp, New Jersey-based fund reported 147 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). King Luther Cap Management Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) for 2,190 shares. Missouri-based Stifel Corp has invested 0.01% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 9,821 shares. Northeast Consultants Inc reported 6,940 shares. Comerica Bancshares owns 21,245 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems, a California-based fund reported 51,360 shares.

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc, which manages about $396.47 million and $387.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 4,210 shares to 8,390 shares, valued at $1.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,255 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,876 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corp Del Com (NYSE:DHR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold HF shares while 52 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 32.38 million shares or 5.04% less from 34.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bokf Na owns 0.02% invested in HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF) for 18,070 shares. Geode Mngmt Ltd holds 0.01% or 473,903 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP reported 7,326 shares stake. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System stated it has 13,478 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Swiss State Bank owns 67,700 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Piedmont Invest Advsr Incorporated has 0.02% invested in HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0% or 49,400 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0% or 50,066 shares. Aperio Group owns 15,423 shares. Principal Financial Gp Inc accumulated 323,273 shares. 29,036 are held by Bb&T Securities Limited Company. Zacks Inv invested in 0.03% or 26,942 shares. 29,301 are held by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Stifel Financial accumulated 133,069 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Savings Bank Of America Corporation De, North Carolina-based fund reported 14,092 shares.