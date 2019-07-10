Lafleur & Godfrey Upped Stake in Raytheon Company (RTN) by $301,210; Legal & General Group Plc Holding In New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Was Has Upped

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 21.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legal & General Group Plc bought 187,806 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.07M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.31 million, up from 881,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legal & General Group Plc who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.54% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $93.3. About 1.27 million shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has declined 8.47% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.90% the S&P500.

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc increased its stake in Raytheon Company (RTN) by 2.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc bought 1,655 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 83,901 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.28M, up from 82,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $174.94. About 2.21 million shares traded or 8.99% up from the average. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 08/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $876 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 06/03/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $73M FAA CONTRACT MODIFICATION; 28/05/2018 – RAYTHEON IN PROJECT PACT W/ DEFENCE SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Raises 2018 View To Sales $26.5B-$27B; 28/03/2018 – POLAND IN PACT WITH U.S. GOVERNMENT FOR RAYTHEON’S PATRIOT; 23/04/2018 – RadioResource: Raytheon Partners with Virsec on Critical Infrastructure Cybersecurity; 03/05/2018 – Raytheon named key partner to develop America’s first, most advanced drone-testing airspace corridor; 28/03/2018 – Poland, United States sign $4.75 bln deal on Patriot missiles; 23/03/2018 – DOD: Raytheon Unit Gets $523.1 Million Fixed-Price Incentive Modification; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc, which manages about $396.47 million and $387.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 6,970 shares to 79,504 shares, valued at $15.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 27,745 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 414,592 shares, and cut its stake in Church & Dwight Inc Com (NYSE:CHD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Incorporated stated it has 5,241 shares. Bluestein R H & invested in 2.14% or 214,837 shares. Moreover, Stratos Wealth Prns has 0.05% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 5,775 shares. Kentucky Retirement Ins Tru Fund reported 0.22% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 0% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). First Republic Invest Mngmt holds 77,221 shares. Gradient Invs reported 0% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Rampart Investment Mngmt Co Lc accumulated 0.15% or 7,040 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement accumulated 406,909 shares or 0.2% of the stock. First Hawaiian Savings Bank has invested 0.1% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.19% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 23,743 shares. Blb&B Advsr Llc holds 0.11% or 4,987 shares. Axa has 585,204 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Amp Cap accumulated 139,333 shares. Hudock Cap Grp Limited Liability Corp holds 536 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $5.84 million activity. The insider Wood Michael J sold $643,693. Shares for $1.84M were sold by Lawrence Taylor W.

Legal & General Group Plc, which manages about $175.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aerovironment Inc (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 33,506 shares to 261,010 shares, valued at $17.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) by 18,164 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 185,921 shares, and cut its stake in Mdu Res Group Inc (NYSE:MDU).

