Lafleur & Godfrey Has Lowered By $871,470 Its 3M Company (MMM) Position; Last Week ITV plc (LON:ITV) Coverage

Among 4 analysts covering ITV PLC (LON:ITV), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. ITV PLC has GBX 190 highest and GBX 121 lowest target. GBX 149’s average target is 17.93% above currents GBX 126.35 stock price. ITV PLC had 30 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Berenberg maintained it with “Hold” rating and GBX 140 target in Friday, May 10 report. The stock of ITV plc (LON:ITV) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, September 6 by Liberum Capital. The stock of ITV plc (LON:ITV) has “Equal Weight” rating given on Thursday, April 4 by Barclays Capital. As per Thursday, May 9, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Monday, June 3. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Thursday, April 25. As per Thursday, August 8, the company rating was maintained by Berenberg. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and GBX 170 target in Thursday, July 25 report. Liberum Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, April 1 report. As per Thursday, May 9, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. See ITV plc (LON:ITV) latest ratings:

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc decreased 3M Company (MMM) stake by 33.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc sold 4,210 shares as 3M Company (MMM)’s stock declined 6.10%. The Lafleur & Godfrey Llc holds 8,390 shares with $1.74 million value, down from 12,600 last quarter. 3M Company now has $95.83B valuation. The stock increased 1.76% or $2.92 during the last trading session, reaching $168.86. About 3.18 million shares traded or 14.45% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q 2018 CAPEX $304M; 15/03/2018 – 3M and Nobel Media Bring Prestigious Nobel Prize Inspiration Initiative to Minnesota; 07/05/2018 – 3M™ Glass Bubbles Enables First-Ever, Ultra Lightweight Sheet Molded Composites with Class A Paintable Surfaces for Automotiv; 19/04/2018 – TRYG TRYG.CO – NOTES WILL BE ISSUED ON 26 APRIL 2018 WITH A VARIABLE INTEREST RATE OF 3M STIBOR + 2.50% PER ANNUM; 09/03/2018 – FDA: 3M Company – Health Care Business- FUTURO (TM) SPORT, QUICK STRAP ANKLE SUPPORT, REF 47736GEN, UPC 0 51131 19692 6; 21/05/2018 – ALJ REGIONAL – ON MAY 15, COURT ISSUED OPINION IN PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED LITIGATION FILED BY CO’S UNIT AGAINST 3M COMPANY REGARDING A 3M CONTRACT; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 930.5M RUPEES VERSUS 903.9M RUPEES; 09/05/2018 – 3M NAMES MOJDEH POUL EVP, SAFETY-GRAPHICS GROUP; 05/03/2018 – CORRECTED: 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board; 10/05/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.55% by End-3Q vs 2.49% Prior (Survey)

ITV plc operates commercial television channels in the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of 4.74 billion GBP. The Company’s Broadcast & Online segment provides television advertising services; and broadcasts content on its family of free to air and pay channels consisting of ITV, the commercial television channel, as well as the digital channels, such as ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITV Encore, ITVBe, and CITV. It has a 11.38 P/E ratio. It also delivers content across multiple platforms, including itv.com; and pay platforms, including Virgin and Sky, as well as through direct content deals with services, such as Amazon, Apple iTunes, and Netflix.

The stock increased 1.00% or GBX 1.25 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 126.35. About 7.79M shares traded. ITV plc (LON:ITV) has 0.00% since September 11, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 8 analysts covering 3M (NYSE:MMM), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. 3M has $199 highest and $14000 lowest target. $178.13’s average target is 5.49% above currents $168.86 stock price. 3M had 14 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) earned “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, August 6. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $199 target in Friday, March 22 report. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Friday, July 26. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Monday, July 29. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Friday, April 26. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, June 27 by Bank of America. On Friday, July 12 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, May 24 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Monday, March 25. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating given on Tuesday, July 9 by RBC Capital Markets.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 16.49 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc increased Lockhead Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) stake by 2,140 shares to 6,275 valued at $1.88 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) stake by 2,935 shares and now owns 36,320 shares. Thermo Fisher Scientif Com (NYSE:TMO) was raised too.