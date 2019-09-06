Lafleur & Godfrey Lowered Holding in Gilead Sciences Com (GILD) by $2.10 Million as Shares Rose; Idex (IEX) Market Value Rose While Fenimore Asset Management Has Boosted Its Holding

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc Com (GILD) by 29.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc sold 32,344 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 79,127 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.14 million, down from 111,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $64.1. About 1.49M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 15/03/2018 – STAT Plus: HHS is urged to investigate a Gilead hepatitis C patent for failing to disclose federal funding; 19/03/2018 – Gilead at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright Today; 18/04/2018 – ASTELLAS PHARMA INC – ASSET TRANSFER WAS COMPLETED ON APRIL 12, 2018; 21/05/2018 – FYI, $GILD offered us a statement in response to the ASCO abstract on the 4-1BB vs CD28 matchup study; 15/05/2018 – Gilead fortifies its cell therapy status, expanding into three new facilities and teaming with NCI $GILD; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD CHIEF SCIENTIFIC OFFICER JOHN MCHUTCHISON SPEAKS ON CALL; 25/04/2018 – GILEAD HAD BEEN SUED BY MERCK OVER ITS HEPATITIS DRUGS; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – EPCLUSA IS FIRST PAN-GENOTYPIC HCV SINGLE TABLET REGIMEN (STR) APPROVED IN CHINA; 10/03/2018 – #2 Searching for HIV cure, Gilead’s new ‘shock and kill’ combo swats back lethal virus in monkeys $GILD; 23/03/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Gains CHMP Positive Opinion for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine) in Europe

Fenimore Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Idex Corporation (IEX) by 1.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fenimore Asset Management Inc bought 12,144 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The institutional investor held 712,749 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $108.15M, up from 700,605 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Idex Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $168.5. About 119,664 shares traded. IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) has risen 13.69% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical IEX News: 22/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms IDEX Corp. ‘BBB’ CCR; Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – REG-IDEX strengthens go to market organisation in preparation for mass commercialisation; 12/04/2018 – Idex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Idex May Face Pressure, U.S. Machinery Down in April; 12/04/2018 – REG-IDEX annual report for 2017; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Idex May Face Pressure, Machinery Down This Quarter; 02/04/2018 – Idex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp 1Q Effective Tax Rate 24%; 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.29; 22/05/2018 – ANTIN INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS ENTERS INTO EXCLUSIVE NEGOTIATIONS TO ACQUIRE IDEX FROM CUBE INFRASTRUCTURE MANAGERS

Fenimore Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.04B and $2.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Interpublic Group Of Companies (NYSE:IPG) by 322,178 shares to 13,500 shares, valued at $284,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aqua America Inc. (NYSE:WTR) by 8,567 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 661,818 shares, and cut its stake in Xilinx Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

More notable recent IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) news were published by: Businessinsider.com which released: “‘IEX has sunk to a new low’: NYSE blasts upstart rival’s claims that it’s misleading its listed companies in brutal letter – Business Insider” on July 10, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “NYSE, Nasdaq, CBOE, IEX, And MEMX: Exchanges Doomed By Excess – Seeking Alpha” published on January 24, 2019, Businessinsider.com published: “IEX just released a mock infomercial trolling NYSE and Nasdaq, and it’s sure to get Wall Street’s attention – Business Insider” on February 21, 2019. More interesting news about IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “Battle over stock-exchange fees heats up with latest salvo from â€˜Flash Boysâ€™ notable IEX – MarketWatch” published on February 01, 2019 as well as Reuters.com‘s news article titled: “Exchange operator IEX blasts NYSE for criticism of SEC fee plan – Reuters” with publication date: June 28, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold IEX shares while 121 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 68.79 million shares or 5.93% less from 73.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Maryland-based Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Comerica Bank & Trust has invested 0.06% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Hahn Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) for 65,141 shares. Sei Investments invested 0.05% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 88,455 shares. Price T Rowe Md accumulated 5.80M shares. Fmr Ltd Com invested in 0.03% or 1.83M shares. Dupont Capital Mngmt owns 119,424 shares. Raymond James Na holds 1,484 shares. Mason Street Advsr Limited Co stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Massachusetts Fin Serv Company Ma reported 0.01% of its portfolio in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Aperio Group Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). The Japan-based Meiji Yasuda Life has invested 0.05% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Ls Inv Limited Liability Corporation reported 5,851 shares stake. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% or 10,985 shares.

Analysts await Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.72 earnings per share, up 1.18% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.7 per share. GILD’s profit will be $2.18B for 9.32 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual earnings per share reported by Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.51% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd invested in 0.11% or 245,900 shares. Smith Asset Mngmt Gp Lp holds 0.24% or 114,410 shares. Proffitt & Goodson Inc invested in 36 shares or 0% of the stock. Harvey Management Inc reported 90,665 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Company reported 1,300 shares. Merian Glob Investors (Uk) Ltd reported 0.32% stake. Prelude Lc accumulated 0.08% or 23,123 shares. The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp has invested 0.13% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Omers Administration Corp reported 28,800 shares. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno holds 140,000 shares. Aperio Gru Ltd Liability Company reported 0.19% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Quadrant Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 18,431 shares or 0.66% of the stock. Guggenheim Ltd Com invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Envestnet Asset Mngmt Incorporated, a Illinois-based fund reported 802,183 shares.

More notable recent Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Fidelity National Information Services Achieves #72 Analyst Rank, Surpassing Gilead Sciences – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Hours Most Active for Sep 4, 2019 : CSX, INTC, MBB, LX, QQQ, GILD – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Gilead Sciences (GILD) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q2 Release – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Should You Know About Gilead Sciences, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GILD) Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.