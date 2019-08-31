Lafleur & Godfrey Increased Novartis Ag (NVS) Position; Harvest Capital Management Has Lifted Its Csx Com (CSX) Position by $355,200

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc increased its stake in Novartis Ag (NVS) by 35.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc bought 17,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 67,916 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.53 million, up from 50,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc who had been investing in Novartis Ag for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $207.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $90.11. About 1.51 million shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 30/04/2018 – Novartis receives FDA approval of Tafinlar(R) + Mekinist(R) for adjuvant treatment of BRAF V600-mutant melanoma; 17/05/2018 – Novartis and Amgen announce FDA approval of Aimovig(TM) (erenumab), a novel treatment developed specifically for migraine prevention; 01/05/2018 – Novartis: Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Waiting Period for Avexis Tender Offre Expired; 03/05/2018 – IGNORE: FDA TISAGENLECLEUCEL APPROVAL ANNOUNCED MAY 1; 19/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Earnings, M&A: Corporate news round-up; 20/04/2018 – #3 Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan is raising the bar on second-gen cancer drug studies $NVS; 18/05/2018 – Novartis, Amgen: Aimovig Is First FDA Approved CGRP-R Drug; 27/03/2018 – Glaxo in $13 Billion Consumer Push as Novartis Bets on New Drugs; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS POSITIONED TO DELIVER SALES GROWTH AND MARGIN EXPANSION THROUGH 2022; 12/03/2018 – Novartis: Shannon Klinger Named Chief Ethics, Risk and Compliance Officer

Harvest Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Csx Corp Com (CSX) by 118.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Management Inc bought 4,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The hedge fund held 8,850 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, up from 4,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Csx Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $67.02. About 3.20 million shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 30/05/2018 – CSX Corp: Schwichtenberg Will Lead the Company’s Intensified Focus on Safety; 23/04/2018 – CSX CORP – BRIAN BARR, VICE PRESIDENT OF MECHANICAL, WILL MOVE INTO NEW ROLE OF SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF ENGINEERING AND MECHANICAL; 29/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: ELKHART & WESTERN RAILROAD CO.–ACQUISITION AND OPERATION EXEMPTION–LINE OF CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC; 30/05/2018 – CSX: RAIL INDUSTY IS NOT BEHIND TRUCKS ON AUTONOMOUS TECHNOLOGY; 30/05/2018 – CSX CEO SAYS TRUCK FREIGHT NOW COSTS 10%-15% MORE THAN RAIL; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 65C; 14/05/2018 – CSX CORP CSX.O : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 08/05/2018 – CSX Presenting at Conference May 15; 23/05/2018 – CSX Corporation Chief Executive Officer to Address Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 30/05/2018 – CSX Corp Names James Schwichtenberg Chief Safety Officer

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 65 investors sold CSX shares while 332 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 558.76 million shares or 1.96% less from 569.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sigma Planning Corp invested 0.06% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). 1.17M are held by Principal Fin. Moreover, Northern Tru Corporation has 0.17% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 134,837 shares. First Allied Advisory holds 0.04% or 14,871 shares. Koshinski Asset invested 0% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Paloma Prns Management invested in 0.51% or 280,921 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 0.01% or 10,212 shares. Lakeview Capital Ptnrs Lc stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Comerica Bank & Trust reported 189,741 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Bk holds 663,122 shares. American Century reported 200,744 shares. Raymond James Fincl Ser Advsrs has invested 0.05% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Ingalls Snyder Limited Com accumulated 0.02% or 4,277 shares.

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc, which manages about $396.47M and $387.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 6,970 shares to 79,504 shares, valued at $15.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,113 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,242 shares, and cut its stake in Church & Dwight Inc Com (NYSE:CHD).