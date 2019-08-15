Lafleur & Godfrey Has Raised Watsco (WSO) Holding; Griffin Industrial Realty (GRIF) Sellers Increased By 9.04% Their Shorts

Griffin Industrial Realty Inc (NASDAQ:GRIF) had an increase of 9.04% in short interest. GRIF’s SI was 19,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 9.04% from 17,700 shares previously. With 2,700 avg volume, 7 days are for Griffin Industrial Realty Inc (NASDAQ:GRIF)’s short sellers to cover GRIF’s short positions. The SI to Griffin Industrial Realty Inc’s float is 0.7%. The stock decreased 3.31% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $34.23. About 4,485 shares traded or 16.71% up from the average. Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIF) has declined 11.08% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.08% the S&P500. Some Historical GRIF News: 10/05/2018 – GRIFFIN INDUSTRIAL REALTY INC – EXPECTS TO USE NET PROCEEDS, IF ANY, FROM ATM PROGRAM OVER TIME FOR ACQUISITIONS OF TARGET PROPERTIES; 11/04/2018 – Griffin Announces the Filing of a Universal Shelf Registration Statement; 11/04/2018 – Griffin Industrial Realty May Offer and Sell Up to $50M of a Variety of Securities Including Common Stk, Preferred Stk; 21/04/2018 – DJ Griffin Industrial Realty Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GRIF); 02/04/2018 – Griffin Announces Closing on Construction to Permanent Mortgage Loan; 07/03/2018 Griffin Announces Fiscal 2018 First Quarter Leasing; 10/05/2018 – Griffin Announces At-The-Market Offering Program; 09/04/2018 – Griffin Industrial Realty 1Q Loss/Shr 34c

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc increased Watsco Inc (WSO) stake by 19.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc acquired 6,170 shares as Watsco Inc (WSO)’s stock rose 4.06%. The Lafleur & Godfrey Llc holds 37,726 shares with $5.40 million value, up from 31,556 last quarter. Watsco Inc now has $5.89 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.99% or $3.17 during the last trading session, reaching $156.31. About 150,307 shares traded. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 3.78% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WSO News: 09/03/2018 – Watsco & Baird to Co-Host Technology Summit for Institutional Investors; 24/04/2018 – Watsco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – WATSCO 1Q EPS 89C, EST. 89C; 07/03/2018 – Watsco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – WATSCO BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO $1.45 FROM $1.25, EST. $1.50; 12/03/2018 – Watsco Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Watsco; 05/03/2018 Watsco Trading Activity Rises to Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 02/04/2018 – WATSCO BOOSTS DIVIDENDS 16% TO $5.80/SHR, EXTENDS PAYOUT STREAK; 19/03/2018 – Watsco: David C. Darnell and Barry S. Logan Resign From Board

Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. develops, manages, and leases industrial and commercial properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $173.64 million. As of November 30, 2016, the firm owned 32 buildings comprising 21 industrial/warehouse buildings, 11 office/flex buildings, and a restaurant building. It has a 34.79 P/E ratio. It also owns approximately 2,907 acres of land in Connecticut, as well as owns approximately 422 acres of land in Massachusetts, 117 acres of land in Pennsylvania, and 1,066 acres in northern Florida.

