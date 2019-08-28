Lafleur & Godfrey Decreased Boeing Co (BA) Position by $424,053 as Stock Declined; Cortland Advisers Has Trimmed Its Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) Holding as Stock Value Rose

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 3.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc sold 1,113 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 28,242 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.77M, down from 29,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $4.31 during the last trading session, reaching $354.73. About 3.45M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – BOEING – FULL YEAR CORE EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE IS INCREASED TO BETWEEN $14.30 AND $14.50 ON PERFORMANCE; 08/05/2018 – U.S. TREASURY TO REACH OUT TO PRIVATE FIRMS TO TERMINATE WITHIN NEXT 90 DAYS SPECIFIC CIVIL AVIATION LICENSES RELATED TO IRAN- SENIOR STATE DEPARTMENT OFFICIAL; 20/04/2018 – Airline Regulators Call for Emergency Inspections of Boeing 737 Engines; 03/05/2018 – Tariff Impact Colors a Key House Race in Boeing Country; 25/05/2018 – Boeing 737 MAX 8 joins Sunwing Fleet; inaugural flight Seattle-Toronto brings first of four aircraft home; 08/05/2018 – U.S. Revoking Iran Aviation Licenses Would Hit Boeing and Airbus Deals; 10/04/2018 – Boeing Debuts New Analytics, MRO Capabilities at MRO Americas; 28/03/2018 – Singapore Airlines to fly new Dreamliner to all Japan destinations; 14/03/2018 – Boeing Sinks as Biggest Supplier Cites Challenging 737 Ramp-Up; 05/03/2018 – BOEING – NATIONAL LABOR RELATIONS BOARD NOTIFIED CO INTERNATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF MACHINISTS FILED THIRD PETITION SEEKING TO UNIONIZE BOEING SOUTH CAROLINA

Cortland Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) by 15.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc sold 1.13M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 5.98M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $119.68M, down from 7.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc/De for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $20.04. About 8.80 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 09/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CEO SAYS SEEING “GOOD SUPPORT” FROM THE BUSINESS COMMUNITY AND EXPECTS THAT TO ESCALATE – CONF CALL; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan 1Q Rev $3.42B; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Agrees to Work With Canadian Govt to Find Buyer by July 22; 11/04/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER SAYS WORKING TO MAKE SURE ‘IN SHORT ORDER’ THAT THE KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE EXPANSION GOES AHEAD; 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN GOVT SAYS TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN AUG 2018; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER SAYS UNLIKELY THERE WILL BE NO PRIVATE SECTOR INTEREST; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – RICHARD D. KINDER WILL REMAIN EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN AND STEVEN J. KEAN WILL REMAIN CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CEO STEVE KEAN SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA 1Q ADJ EBITDA C$98.0M; 16/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LIMITED ISSUES STATEMENT

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 36.80 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc, which manages about $396.47 million and $387.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientif Com (NYSE:TMO) by 5,195 shares to 41,797 shares, valued at $11.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lockhead Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 2,140 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,275 shares, and has risen its stake in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arbor Invest Advsr Lc owns 1,250 shares. Neville Rodie And Shaw holds 45,632 shares or 1.84% of its portfolio. Hwg Holding Lp invested 2.39% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Brinker Capital Inc invested 0.07% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). First National Bank & Of Newtown has 0.12% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,145 shares. 1,017 were reported by Laffer Investments. Loudon Inv Management Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.37% or 1,205 shares. Janney Capital Mngmt Ltd Com, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,779 shares. Pinnacle Hldg Ltd Liability holds 19,884 shares. Mairs & Inc accumulated 4,180 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com invested 0.03% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Northeast Mgmt holds 3,495 shares. Maryland Cap Mngmt stated it has 0.36% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Ghp Investment Advsr owns 986 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Avalon Advisors Limited Com invested in 1.13% or 130,240 shares.

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $498.04 million for 22.77 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

