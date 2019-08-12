Lafleur & Godfrey Lowered Gilead Sciences Com (GILD) Position by $2.10 Million as Stock Price Rose; Camarda Financial Advisors Has Boosted Position in Cvs Health (CVS) by $1.48 Million as Market Value Declined

Camarda Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 1761.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camarda Financial Advisors Llc bought 27,962 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 29,549 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59M, up from 1,587 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $58.83. About 1.92 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 13/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES MUNK CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER, MINUTECLINIC; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Rev $45.69B; 13/04/2018 – CVS Hires Doctor From Health Startup in Sign of Medical Ambition; 09/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 parent forecast; 08/03/2018 – CVS Health Details Programs and Pricing Transparency Solutions Addressing High Cost Drug Issue at AHIP National Policy Conference; 02/05/2018 – CVS CONFIRMS 2018 FULL YEAR OUTLOOK; 09/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 group forecast; 14/03/2018 – The BCBS Institute will test the pharmacy rides at select Walgreens locations in Chicago and select CVS locations in Pittsburgh; 21/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: CVS taps an Eli Lilly exec to run its PBM; Glaxo pharma chief cuts his budget; 29/03/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: CVS’ management is no good at telling their story

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc Com (GILD) by 29.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc sold 32,344 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 79,127 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.14 million, down from 111,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $64.33. About 1.07M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 08/05/2018 – The (new) top 10 pharma companies by 2017 revenue — adds Takeda/$SHPG plus $GILD; 09/03/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Rise 5%, HIV Combo Pills Gain 5%; 20/04/2018 – STAT Plus: NIH is sued for plans to award exclusive license for CAR-T therapy to Gilead; 30/05/2018 – Gilead and Galapagos Announce Results With Filgotinib in the Phase 2 Equator Study in Psoriatic Arthritis and Progression Into Phase 3 for the Selection Study in Ulcerative Colitis; 25/04/2018 – Fish & Richardson Wins Federal Circuit Affirmance of Reversal of $200 Million Damages Against Gilead After Merck’s “Unclean Hands”; 11/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Stockholders Vote Against Shareholder Proposal on Independent Chair; 09/05/2018 – Gilead Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD AND GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCE RESULTS WITH FILGOTINIB IN THE PHASE 2 EQUATOR STUDY IN PSORIATIC ARTHRITIS AND PROGR; 30/05/2018 – Gilead and Galapagos Announce Results With Filgotinib in the Phase 2 Equator Study in Psoriatic Arthritis and Progression Into; 21/05/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Receives EU Marketing Authorisation for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First 2-Drug Regimen, Once-Daily, Single-Pill for the Treatment of HIV

Camarda Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $213.32M and $52.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 531,504 shares to 174 shares, valued at $4,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 18,269 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 410 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perkins Cap Mngmt holds 0.57% or 15,950 shares in its portfolio. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada has 8.47M shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Group Inc Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% or 4,997 shares in its portfolio. Delta Cap Management Lc reported 28,650 shares. Moon Capital Management Limited Liability has 56,765 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wellington Management Gp Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.41% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). The Minnesota-based Jnba Advsrs has invested 0.08% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Choate Advisors holds 0.06% or 19,102 shares in its portfolio. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd reported 234,048 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc owns 1.35M shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Walleye Trading Llc reported 262,607 shares. M Securities holds 0.4% or 31,916 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv reported 558,429 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Moreover, Hall Laurie J Trustee has 0.21% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 7,546 shares. Bridgeway Cap Inc holds 0.34% or 502,909 shares in its portfolio.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.68 million activity. $101,821 worth of stock was bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO on Monday, March 11. 4,000 shares valued at $233,080 were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J on Friday, March 1. BROWN C DAVID II also bought $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Monday, March 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). The Indiana-based First Fincl Corporation In has invested 0.01% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Boston Advsr reported 15,060 shares. Hudson Bay Cap LP has 35,000 shares. Ww Asset Management Inc owns 100,218 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Blair William And Company Il has invested 0.54% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). 8.96M are owned by Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldg has 5.21M shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Co invested in 0.58% or 69,700 shares. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advsr LP has 0.13% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 5.10M shares. West Oak Cap Limited Company accumulated 0.04% or 1,064 shares. 251 are held by Spectrum Group Incorporated. First Interstate Comml Bank accumulated 100,734 shares. Budros Ruhlin Roe invested in 3,373 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).