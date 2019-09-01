Lafleur & Godfrey Trimmed By $790,305 Its Varian Med Sys Com (VAR) Position; Brooks Automation Has 1.49 Sentiment

Brooks Automation Inc (BRKS) investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.38, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 109 investment managers opened new or increased stock positions, while 73 reduced and sold their positions in Brooks Automation Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 72.94 million shares, up from 69.91 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Brooks Automation Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 2 to 0 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 15 Reduced: 58 Increased: 79 New Position: 30.

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc decreased Varian Med Sys Inc Com (VAR) stake by 5.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc sold 5,605 shares as Varian Med Sys Inc Com (VAR)’s stock declined 12.97%. The Lafleur & Godfrey Llc holds 100,049 shares with $14.18 million value, down from 105,654 last quarter. Varian Med Sys Inc Com now has $9.59B valuation. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $105.93. About 345,165 shares traded. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 4.24% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Health Adds Danaher, Exits Varian, Cuts J&J; 04/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL – DIRECTORS CONTINUE TO BELIEVE EXISTING SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT (SCHEME) WITH VARIAN IS IN BEST INTERESTS OF SIRTEX SHAREHOLDERS; 07/05/2018 – Varian Acquires Taiwan Distributor; 04/04/2018 – REG-C-RAD to supply advanced surface tracking solution to Swedish Cancer Center Nya Karolinska Solna through Varian Medical Systems; 09/03/2018 – Varian Selected by the lnstituto Mexicano del Seguro Social (IMSS) to Equip Seven Treatment Centers in Mexico with Advanced Radiotherapy Technology; 07/05/2018 – Varian Acquires Taiwan Distributor Cooperative CL Enterprises; 13/03/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL – U.S. FTC GRANTED EARLY TERMINATION OF WAITING PERIOD UNDER CLAYTON ACT & PREMERGER NOTIFICATION RULES WITH RESPECT TO SCHEME; 25/04/2018 – Varian to Equip New Karolinska Solna Hospital in Sweden with TrueBeam Radiotherapy Systems and Software; 04/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS SAYS ENTERED INTO A REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – VARIAN 2Q REV. $730.0M, EST. $688.4M

Analysts await Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, up 7.76% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.16 per share. VAR’s profit will be $113.21M for 21.19 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual earnings per share reported by Varian Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.30% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold VAR shares while 169 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 79.16 million shares or 3.43% less from 81.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,135 are held by Stone Run Capital Limited. Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 1.1% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) for 67,000 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt invested in 0.04% or 12,419 shares. Highland Cap LP accumulated 20,000 shares. Sivik Global Lc holds 19,000 shares or 0.99% of its portfolio. Fiera has 1.38% invested in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) for 2.49 million shares. Quantres Asset Management stated it has 6,000 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Charles Schwab Investment has 754,458 shares. 18,425 were accumulated by Stephens Invest Mngmt Group Limited Liability Company. Kentucky Retirement Insur Trust Fund accumulated 0.06% or 1,805 shares. Stephens Ar holds 0% or 334 shares in its portfolio. Endurance Wealth holds 66 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated stated it has 6 shares. Klingenstein Fields & Limited Company has 10,830 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Is Employing Capital Very Effectively – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Looking At Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) From All Angles – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 61% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on July 20, 2019. More interesting news about Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Varian Medical Systems (VAR) Appoints Dr. Phil Febbo to Board – StreetInsider.com” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Will Varian Medical Systems, Inc.’s (NYSE:VAR) Earnings Grow In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

More notable recent Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Manufacturing Machinery Industry Outlook: Prospects Gloomy – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Brooks Automation’s (BRKS) CEO Steve Schwartz on Q3 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are Insiders Selling Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Do Brooks Automation, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:BRKS) Returns Compare To Its Industry? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Brooks Automation, Inc. (BRKS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Brooks Automation, Inc. provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various applications and markets. The company has market cap of $2.27 billion. It operates through two divisions, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. It has a 68.16 P/E ratio. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers critical automated transport, vacuum, and contamination controls solutions and services.

The stock increased 1.62% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $33.33. About 390,661 shares traded. Brooks Automation, Inc. (BRKS) has risen 28.43% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.43% the S&P500. Some Historical BRKS News: 01/05/2018 – Brooks Automation 2Q Adj EPS 40c; 01/05/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION 2Q ADJ EPS 40C, EST. 37C; 24/04/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION REPORTS PURCHASE OF A CANADIAN BIOREPOSITORY; 01/05/2018 – Brooks Automation 2Q Rev $207.3M; 28/03/2018 – Brooks Automation Sees Deal Adding to Non-GAAP EPS This Year; 07/05/2018 – Brooks Automation Announces 2018 Analyst and Investor Day; 28/03/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION INC – REMAINING MINORITY INTEREST TO BE ACQUIRED IN DUE COURSE UPON COMPLETION OF SUBSEQUENT PROCEDURAL STEPS; 15/05/2018 – D F Dent & Company Buys New 2.6% Position in Brooks Automation; 21/05/2018 – Cleveland Clinic and Brooks Automation Announce New Biobanking Facility; 01/05/2018 – Brooks Automation 2Q EPS 95c

Daruma Capital Management Llc holds 2.34% of its portfolio in Brooks Automation, Inc. for 700,377 shares. Granahan Investment Management Inc Ma owns 1.19 million shares or 1.87% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rk Capital Management Llc has 1.78% invested in the company for 210,800 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Millrace Asset Group Inc. has invested 1.62% in the stock. Df Dent & Co Inc, a Maryland-based fund reported 2.69 million shares.