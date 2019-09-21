Lafleur & Godfrey Has Raised Raytheon Co (RTN) Holding by $597,715 as Market Value Rose; Barometer Capital Management Trimmed Its Nextera Energy (NEE) Stake by $9.13 Million

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 4.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc bought 3,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 87,356 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.19M, up from 83,901 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $4.4 during the last trading session, reaching $194.93. About 1.40M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 08/03/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT APPROVES POSSIBLE $270.4 MLN SALE OF 300 SIDEWINDER MISSILES, RELATED EQUIPMENT TO UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – PENTAGON STATEMENT; 19/04/2018 – Raytheon: Developmental Testing Completed on Small Diameter Bomb II; 21/03/2018 – Raytheon Company Increases Dividend By 8.8 Percent; 14th Consecutive Annual Increase; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Now Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate 18%; Had Seen 19%; 28/03/2018 – RAYTHEON RTN.N SAYS ‘FAIRLY CONFIDENT’ POLAND, U.S. CAN COMPLETE AGREEMENT ON NEXT PHASE OF PATRIOT SYSTEM BY YEAR-END; 30/05/2018 – LCR Embedded Systems Honored with Three-Star Supplier Award from Raytheon Integrated Defense Systems; 19/04/2018 – Developmental testing completed on Small Diameter Bomb II; 06/03/2018 – RTN CONTRACT FOR STD TERMINAL AUTOMATION REPLACEMENT SYSTEM; 03/04/2018 – RHEINMETALL AG RHMG.DE – ARTEC AND RHEINMETALL IN TALKS WITH NUMBER OF UK PARTNERS TO DELIVER MIV PROGRAMME INCLUDING BAE SYSTEMS, THALES UK, RAYTHEON, ROLLS-ROYCE AND PEARSON ENGINEERING; 31/05/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – RAYTHEON TO EXPAND RADAR MANUFACTURING IN MISSISSIPPI

Barometer Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 54.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barometer Capital Management Inc sold 44,738 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The hedge fund held 36,785 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.54M, down from 81,523 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $225.72. About 4.75M shares traded or 143.12% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – NEE TO BUY GULF POWER, FLORIDA CITY GAS, OTHER ASSETS FROM SO; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy: GAAP Results Reflect Gains From Deconsolidation of NextEra Energy Partners, LP from NextEra Energy’s Financial Statements; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA, JINKOSOLAR IN DEAL FOR SOLAR PANEL MANUFACTURE; 10/05/2018 – NextEra Energy honored with Visionary Award for Innovation in Shared Value; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – PRELIMINARY QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES OF $3,863 MLN; 30/03/2018 – NextEra to Buy Solar Panels Made in U.S. by China’s JinkoSolar; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern; 27/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY – GAINED APPROVAL TO ENTER CONTRACT WITH NEXTERA ENERGY RESOURCES TO BUY 230 MW WIND ENERGY THROUGH LONG-TERM CONTRACT; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Provides $70 Million Financing for NextEra Wind; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern Company

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 67 investors sold RTN shares while 352 reduced holdings.

Barometer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.58B and $768.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) by 41,600 shares to 63,400 shares, valued at $14.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 42 investors sold NEE shares while 374 reduced holdings.

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.19 earnings per share, up 0.46% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.07 billion for 25.77 P/E if the $2.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.81% negative EPS growth.