Lafleur & Godfrey Holding in Novartis Ag (NVS) Increased by $1.72 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Popular (BPOP) Share Price Rose, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Has Raised Position

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc increased its stake in Popular Inc (BPOP) by 26.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc bought 40,260 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.75% . The institutional investor held 193,182 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.07M, up from 152,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc who had been investing in Popular Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.20B market cap company. The stock increased 3.16% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $53.83. About 70,831 shares traded. Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) has risen 14.41% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BPOP News: 24/04/2018 – POPULAR INC QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $393.0 MLN VS $362.1 MLN; 23/05/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O – POPULAR EXPECTED TO RECORD PRE-TAX GAIN OF APPROXIMATELY $95 MLN; 25/05/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O : COMPASS POINT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $55; 09/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Popular Inc. at ‘BB-‘ and Removes Negative Watch; Outlook Stable; 23/05/2018 – POPULAR INC -AGREEMENT TO TERMINATE ALL SHARED-LOSS AGREEMENTS RELATED TO ACQUISITION OF ASSETS, ASSUMPTION OF CERTAIN LIABILITIES OF WESTERNBANK PUERTO RICO; 09/04/2018 – Popular Community Bank Changes Name to Popular; 25/04/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $53; 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q Net $91.3M; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Ratings on FirstBank Puerto Rico, OFG Bancorp, Popular Inc; 09/05/2018 – POPULAR INC. OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc increased its stake in Novartis Ag (NVS) by 35.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc bought 17,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 67,916 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.53 million, up from 50,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc who had been investing in Novartis Ag for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $205.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $89.53. About 356,192 shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 10/05/2018 – NOVARTIS INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 1.53B RUPEES; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS ALCON STRATEGIC REVIEW IS ON TRACK WITH ACTION NOT EXPECTED BEFORE FIRST HALF OF 2019; 24/04/2018 – FOCUS-Express Scripts targets Amgen, Lilly migraine drugs in pricing shift; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-GSK GSK.L CEO SAYS VERY CONFIDENT ABOUT IMPROVING CONSUMER HEALTHCARE MARGINS TO AT LEAST (NOT TOWARDS) 20 PCT BY 2020, UP FROM 17.7 (NOT 17.3) PCT RECENTLY; 19/03/2018 – #3 With Novartis and Roche gunning to carve up Eylea franchise, Regeneron has another PhIII success story to tell $NVS $RHHBY $REGN; 07/05/2018 – Pharma Mfg: India’s Aurobindo looks to buy Novartis generic derma biz; 19/04/2018 – REG-Novartis delivered a strong first quarter and acted to become a more focused medicines company; 27/03/2018 – NOVARTIS SAYS FOUR OF THE 11 DIRECTORS OF THE JOINT JV BOARD ARE APPOINTED BY NOVARTIS. THEYWILL STEP DOWN IN CONNECTION WITH THE COMPLETION OF THE TRANSACTION; 16/05/2018 – Novartis: Shannon Thyme Klinger Will Be Appointed Group General Counsel; 28/05/2018 – Patient-reported outcomes tool revealed significant improvement in symptom frequency and quality of life domains with Entresto®

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc, which manages about $15.74B and $17.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Parcel Servic (NYSE:UPS) by 421,845 shares to 84,389 shares, valued at $9.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exponet Inc (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 6,840 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,988 shares, and cut its stake in Care Com Inc (NYSE:CRCM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold BPOP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 82.20 million shares or 0.50% less from 82.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Invests Ltd Liability Corp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 89,272 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.01% stake. Gideon Cap Advsrs holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) for 4,192 shares. Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al owns 53,617 shares. Ejf Capital Ltd Liability Co invested in 65,000 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Blair William Communications Il stated it has 23,400 shares. Amalgamated National Bank owns 19,102 shares. Diamond Hill Capital Inc reported 500,705 shares stake. Basswood Cap Management Limited Liability has invested 0.1% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Morgan Stanley accumulated 245,809 shares. North Carolina-based Sterling Cap Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Moreover, Polaris Capital Limited Liability Corp has 9% invested in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Aus reported 10,000 shares. Vanguard Grp Incorporated invested in 0.02% or 9.80 million shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) for 428,933 shares.

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc, which manages about $396.47 million and $387.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc Com (NYSE:CHD) by 4,765 shares to 95,922 shares, valued at $6.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 4,210 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,390 shares, and cut its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc Com (NYSE:VAR).