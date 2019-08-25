Lafleur & Godfrey Has Cut Church & Dwight Com (CHD) Position by $338,315; As Omnicell (OMCL) Share Price Declined, Holder Champlain Investment Partners Has Trimmed Position

Champlain Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) by 55.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Champlain Investment Partners Llc sold 316,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 253,805 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.52 million, down from 570,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Champlain Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $70.94. About 314,342 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC OMCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.97, REV VIEW $790.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 31/05/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform at Annual ASHP Summer Meeting; 20/03/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform and Solutions at the European Association of Hospital Pharmacists Congress; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL- SEES 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MLN AND $800 MLN, AND NON-GAAP EARNINGS TO BE BETWEEN $1.85 AND $2.05 PER SHARE; 09/04/2018 – OMNICELL APPOINTS SCOTT SEIDELMANN AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER; 20/03/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform and Solutions at the European Association of Ho; 10/04/2018 – Omnicell’s Medication Management Automation Portfolio to Be Featured at the American Organization of Nurse Executives 2018 Conference; 20/04/2018 – Omnicell Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Omnicell’s Medication Management Automation Portfolio to Be Featured at the American Organization of Nurse Executives 2018 Conf; 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Omnicell

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc Com (CHD) by 4.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc sold 4,765 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The institutional investor held 95,922 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.83M, down from 100,687 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc who had been investing in Church & Dwight Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $78.5. About 899,458 shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Backs FY18 EPS $2.24-EPS $2.28; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT REPLACED COMPANY’S PRIOR $1.0 BLN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – ON MARCH 29, 2018, CO EXECUTED A CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – ORGANIC SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK RAISED TO EXCEED 3% FOR FY 2018; 02/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Co., Inc. Declares 469th Regular Quarterly Dividend; 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight: Has Ability to Increase Facility Size By Up to Added $600M, Subject to Certain Conditions; 28/03/2018 – Church & Dwight Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – COMPANY HAS ABILITY TO INCREASE SIZE OF FACILITY BY UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $600 MLN; 16/03/2018 Dir Leblanc Gifts 912 Of Church & Dwight Co Inc; 14/05/2018 – Aviva Adds Aptiv, Exits Service Corp, Cuts Church & Dwight: 13F

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.55 EPS, up 12.24% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.49 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $22.67M for 32.25 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.84% EPS growth.

Champlain Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $6.04 billion and $11.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avanos Medical Inc. by 304,015 shares to 2.40M shares, valued at $102.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Standex International Corporat (NYSE:SXI) by 28,925 shares in the quarter, for a total of 707,945 shares, and has risen its stake in Commerce Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.17 in 2018Q4.

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc, which manages about $396.47M and $387.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientif Com (NYSE:TMO) by 5,195 shares to 41,797 shares, valued at $11.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) by 1,655 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,901 shares, and has risen its stake in Novartis Ag (NYSE:NVS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.