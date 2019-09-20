Lafleur & Godfrey Has Trimmed Its Position in Cisco Sys (CSCO) by $1.05 Million as Stock Declined; As Gilead Sciences (GILD) Share Value Rose, Healthcor Management LP Has Increased Its Holding by $9.37 Million

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 6.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc sold 19,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 259,914 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.23M, down from 279,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $209.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $49.47. About 7.60M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Healthcor Management Lp increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 22.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Healthcor Management Lp bought 139,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The hedge fund held 763,300 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.57 million, up from 623,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Healthcor Management Lp who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $66.63. About 2.38M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 09/05/2018 – Gilead Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 05/03/2018 ViiV Healthcare Announces Positive New Dolutegravir Data for the Treatment of People Living With HIV Co-lnfected With Tuberculosis; 25/04/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV GLPG.AS – IN 2018, CO’S PARTNER GILEAD TO COMPLETE RECRUITMENT OF REMAINING RA PHASE 3 STUDIES WITH FILGOTINIB; 30/04/2018 – Gilead Strikes Partnership With Alphabet’s Verily — MarketWatch; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV – THERE WERE NO CASES OF OPPORTUNISTIC INFECTION, TUBERCULOSIS, THROMBOEMBOLISM, OR MALIGNANCY IN TRIAL; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD’S 1Q YESCARTA REV. $40M, EST. 16.3M; 05/03/2018 – GSK: ViiV Interim Results Show Dolutegravir Effective, Well-Tolerated in HIV/TB Patients; 05/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline: ViiV Healthcare Announces Positive New Dolutegravir Data; 09/04/2018 – POLL: Which of the recent large cell/gene therapy deals will work out best for the acquirer? $NVS $AVXS $CELG $GILD; 05/04/2018 – U.S. Medicare sets outpatient rate for Yescarta reimbursement

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 55 investors sold GILD shares while 448 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 960.10 million shares or 0.17% less from 961.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Healthcor Management Lp, which manages about $3.20B and $2.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 146,896 shares to 255,944 shares, valued at $41.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wright Med Group N V by 1.09 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.