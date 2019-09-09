Lafleur & Godfrey Trimmed Its Holding in Copart Com (CPRT) as Market Value Rose; As Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Market Value Declined, Holder Cabot-Wellington Decreased Its Stake by $1.69 Million

Cabot-Wellington Llc decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) by 16.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot-Wellington Llc sold 120,679 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The hedge fund held 632,701 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.42M, down from 753,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot-Wellington Llc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.84% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $18.4. About 12.79M shares traded or 74.58% up from the average. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP – REAFFIRMED FULL-YEAR CAPITAL BUDGET OF $950 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Adj EPS 28c; 27/04/2018 – CABOT CEO: CAPACITY ON ATLANTIC SUNRISE TO BE FILLED BY YR END; 27/04/2018 – CABOT SAYS NEGATIVE GAS OUTLOOK PUSHED MORE SHARE REPURCHASES; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT WILL TRANSPORT GAS FROM ACREAGE BEING PRODUCED BY CABOT OIL & GAS CORPORATION; 15/03/2018 – U.S. takes more time to decide on New York denial for Constitution natgas pipe; 02/05/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation Declares Dividend; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $272.8M; 19/03/2018 – KKR & Co: Closed on Acquisition of Cabot Oil Eagle Ford Assets for $765M; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas: Borrowing Base Reaffirmed by Lenders at $3.2B

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc decreased its stake in Copart Inc Com (CPRT) by 23.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc analyzed 41,060 shares as the company's stock rose 17.45% . The institutional investor held 133,379 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.08 million, down from 174,439 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc who had been investing in Copart Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $17.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $82.29. About 1.87 million shares traded or 47.32% up from the average. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 37.93% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.93% the S&P500.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $622,550 activity. BEST RHYS J bought $122,303 worth of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) on Thursday, August 15. 20,000 Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) shares with value of $326,723 were bought by DINGES DAN O.

Analysts await Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.30 EPS, up 25.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.24 per share. COG’s profit will be $122.45 million for 15.33 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.