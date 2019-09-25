Lafleur & Godfrey Upped Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding; As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Bluefin Trading Has Lifted Its Holding

Bluefin Trading Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 116.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluefin Trading Llc bought 67,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 125,500 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.27 million, up from 58,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluefin Trading Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $458.67B market cap company. The stock increased 2.69% or $4.62 during the last trading session, reaching $176.17. About 8.28M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 13/04/2018 – RUSSIAN BILLIONAIRE MIKHAIL PROKHOROV SELLS 49 PCT IN BROOKLYN NETS TO ALIBABA GROUP CO-FOUNDER JOE TSAI – TEAM WEBSITE; 15/03/2018 – Alibaba extends grip in emerging Asia with local data centers; 28/05/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – COMPANY ENTERED INTO SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH ALI JK NUTRITIONAL PRODUCTS HOLDING; 02/05/2018 – Thai industry goes high-tech with Alibaba and Airbus set to move in; 16/03/2018 – Alibaba-backed Cambricon starts financing round at CNY 12 billion valuation, sources say; 30/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Joe Tsai: A lot of people are trying to stop China from upgrading its tech, including Sen. Mark Warner #CodeCon; 09/04/2018 – China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 bln after $600 mln funding led by Alibaba; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Profit Slips as It Spends to Expand Its Empire; 12/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd; 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD BABA.N – ELE.ME WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE IN ITS OWN BRAND AND WORK CLOSELY WITH ITS EXISTING PARTNERS AND MERCHANTS

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 4.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc bought 6,431 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 157,449 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.60M, up from 151,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $376.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $117.9. About 6.64 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 09/05/2018 – Sprint President & CFO Michel Combes to Speak May 16 at 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Con; 13/03/2018 – Big banks shake up Washington lobbying shops; 29/05/2018 – JPM LOST MARKET SHARE IN DEBT CAPITAL MARKETS SO FAR THIS YR; 30/04/2018 – INDONESIA FINANCE MINISTRY’S DEBT OFFICE COMMENTS ON JPMORGAN; 14/05/2018 – U.S. Leveraged Loan Issuance Down 25% in 2018, JP Morgan Leads; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan Applies for China Venture Control After Dimon Visit; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan leads surge for big US banks; 14/05/2018 – ORMAT COULD SEE TOTAL LOSS OF ITS PUNA, HAWAII PLANT: JPMORGAN; 14/05/2018 – PTC Inc. Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 – EXPECT AIRLINES MAY RAISE 1Q GUIDANCE AT JPMORGAN CONFERENCE

Bluefin Trading Llc, which manages about $706.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 59,022 shares to 38,678 shares, valued at $7.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (Call) (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 207,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 197,100 shares, and cut its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Call) (NYSE:BMY).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

