Lafleur & Godfrey Upped Its Watsco (WSO) Holding by $882,310 as Share Value Rose; Anchorage Capital Group Decreased Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (HMHC) Position by $4.36 Million as Valuation Declined

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc increased its stake in Watsco Inc (WSO) by 19.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc bought 6,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.06% . The institutional investor held 37,726 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.40M, up from 31,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc who had been investing in Watsco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $162.07. About 249,093 shares traded or 5.80% up from the average. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 3.78% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WSO News: 09/03/2018 – Watsco & Baird to Co-Host Technology Summit for Institutional Investors; 24/04/2018 – Watsco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Watsco: David C. Darnell and Barry S. Logan Resign From Board; 02/04/2018 – WATSCO BOOSTS DIVIDENDS 16% TO $5.80/SHR, EXTENDS PAYOUT STREAK; 02/04/2018 – Watsco Raises Dividend to $1.45; 24/04/2018 – WATSCO INC – COMPANY HAS TARGETED CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO EXCEED NET INCOME IN 2018; 02/04/2018 – WATSCO BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO $1.45 FROM $1.25, EST. $1.50; 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q EPS 89c; 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q Net $34.2M; 02/04/2018 – Watsco Boosts Dividends 16% to $5.80 Per Share, Extends Payout Streak to 44 Years

Anchorage Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (HMHC) by 3.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchorage Capital Group Llc sold 622,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.79% . The hedge fund held 19.47M shares of the books company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $141.52 million, down from 20.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchorage Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $706.49 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.52% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $5.8. About 274,973 shares traded. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) has declined 8.59% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.59% the S&P500. Some Historical HMHC News: 03/05/2018 – HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT CO HMHC.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.81, REV VIEW $1.40 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT CO QUARTERLY SHR LOSS $0.82; 03/05/2018 – HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT CO QUARTERLY NET SALES $219.8 MLN VS $221.9 MLN; 03/05/2018 – HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT CO – REAFFIRMS FISCAL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK; 03/05/2018 – HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT REAFFIRMS FY 2018 OUTLOOK; 25/04/2018 – Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Teams Up With City Year to Launch HMH Classroom Corps; Connecting Employees, Students and Teachers Na; 05/03/2018 HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT CO – ON MARCH 1, BOARD OF CO INCREASED NUMBER OF DIRECTORS COMPRISING THE BOARD FROM NINE TO TEN MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 05/03/2018 – Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Appoints Jean S. Desravines to Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Teams Up With City Year to Launch HMH Classroom Corps; Connecting Employees, Students and Teachers Nationwide; 04/04/2018 – Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and Renaissance Forge Exclusive Strategic Partnership Bringing Together Deep Data Analytics, Assessment Capabilities, and Core Curriculum

Analysts await Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.68 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.68 per share. HMHC’s profit will be $82.83M for 2.13 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.01 actual EPS reported by Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6,700.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold HMHC shares while 34 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 113.93 million shares or 2.05% more from 111.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amp Capital Ltd holds 0% or 25,940 shares. Burgundy Asset stated it has 0.45% in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC). New York-based Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0.04% in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC). Manufacturers Life Insurance The has invested 0% in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC). Credit Suisse Ag owns 72,925 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0% or 8,048 shares. Ameritas Invest Partners reported 0% in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC). Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advsr LP has 0.02% invested in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) for 5.85M shares. Ameriprise Fincl holds 21,214 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Northern Trust holds 0% or 1.25 million shares in its portfolio. Utd Automobile Association accumulated 0% or 25,130 shares. Bankshares Of Ny Mellon Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC). Jacobs Levy Equity Inc invested in 144,906 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Geode Cap has 0% invested in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) for 1.30M shares. The California-based California Public Employees Retirement System has invested 0% in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold WSO shares while 69 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 28.48 million shares or 5.19% less from 30.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 6,949 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) for 2,362 shares. Tower Limited Liability Company (Trc) has 0.01% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Oregon-based Vision Cap Management has invested 0.11% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.01% or 8,000 shares. Vanguard Group reported 0.02% stake. Natl Bank Of Mellon has 0.03% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) for 636,928 shares. 8,883 were reported by Federated Invsts Pa. First Hawaiian Bancshares has invested 0% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Rafferty Asset Ltd invested 0% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Grace & White Inc Ny invested in 51,900 shares or 1.76% of the stock. State Street Corporation holds 0.01% or 803,341 shares. 23 are held by Earnest Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company. Paragon Cap Mgmt Ltd reported 0% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Asset Mngmt Inc holds 2,171 shares.