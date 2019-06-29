Lafleur & Godfrey Stake in Varian Med Sys Com (VAR) Lowered by $790,305 as Stock Declined; Ametek New (AME) Shareholder Marietta Investment Partners Lifted Holding by $1.40 Million as Stock Rose

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc decreased its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc Com (VAR) by 5.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc sold 5,605 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 100,049 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.18M, down from 105,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc who had been investing in Varian Med Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.38B market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 728,420 shares traded or 31.18% up from the average. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 10.68% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.25% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 19/04/2018 – Varian Expands Capabilities of Halcyon Treatment System with New Imaging Technologies; 04/05/2018 – Varian CEO: Believes Varian Plan ‘Offers More Value and Carries Far Less Risk for Sirtex Stockholders’; 22/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC VAR.N – VARIAN NOTIFIES SIRTEX IT WILL NOT SUBMIT A COUNTERPROPOSAL TO COMPETING BID; 20/04/2018 – DJ Varian Medical Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VAR); 08/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (VAR) Investors; 22/05/2018 – SIRTEX SAYS VARIAN HAS INDICATED IT WILL STICK TO ITS PROPOSAL; 22/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – SECOND HALF DOSE SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE RELATIVELY FLAT VERSUS FIRST HALF; 07/05/2018 – VARIAN BUYS TAIWAN DISTRIBUTOR; 04/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS SAYS NOTES THAT DIRECTORS OF SIRTEX CONTINUE TO BELIEVE THAT VARIAN SCHEME IS IN BEST INTERESTS OF SIRTEX SHAREHOLDERS; 22/05/2018 – SRX SIRTEX RESPONDS TO VARIAN RELEASE ON CDH COMPETING BID

Marietta Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Ametek Inc New (AME) by 68.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marietta Investment Partners Llc bought 17,017 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,865 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47 million, up from 24,848 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marietta Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Ametek Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.70B market cap company. The stock increased 2.92% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $90.84. About 4.91 million shares traded or 360.43% up from the average. AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has risen 15.52% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical AME News: 29/05/2018 – P&M CORPORATE FINANCE REPORTS SALE OF SOUNDCOM TO AMETEK; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mid Cap Value Adds Ametek, Exits Devon; 26/04/2018 – Ametek Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 02/05/2018 – Ametek Sees 2Q EPS 76c-EPS 78c; 09/05/2018 – Matthew J. Conti Elected Vice President, Human Re; 02/05/2018 – Ametek Increases 2018 Guidance After First-Quarter Profit Rise; Buys SoundCom; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK RAISES 2018 GUIDANCE; 09/05/2018 – AMETEK Declares Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Ametek 1Q EPS 78c; 02/05/2018 – Ametek 1Q Net $181.3M

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.07 in 2018Q4.

Marietta Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $392.24M and $317.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 8,428 shares to 31,259 shares, valued at $1.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in A O Smith (NYSE:AOS) by 57,276 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 137,271 shares, and cut its stake in Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW).

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc, which manages about $396.47 million and $387.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Novartis Ag (NYSE:NVS) by 17,880 shares to 67,916 shares, valued at $6.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) by 1,655 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,901 shares, and has risen its stake in Lockhead Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).

Since January 3, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 sales for $4.75 million activity. Another trade for 2,800 shares valued at $308,466 was sold by MOMSEN MAGNUS.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.77 in 2018Q4.