Lafleur & Godfrey Holding in Lockhead Martin (LMT) Increased as Share Value Rose; American Tower New (AMT) Holder Cibc Asset Management Has Boosted Position by $858,723 as Share Value Rose

Cibc Asset Management Inc increased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 10.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc Asset Management Inc bought 4,359 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 44,886 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.85 million, up from 40,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc Asset Management Inc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $5.32 during the last trading session, reaching $224.2. About 1.53M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc increased its stake in Lockhead Martin Corp (LMT) by 51.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc bought 2,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 6,275 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88M, up from 4,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc who had been investing in Lockhead Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $4.52 during the last trading session, reaching $373.46. About 873,984 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 18/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin just got one step closer to handing hypersonic weapons to the US Air Force; 15/05/2018 – LMT DOD PACT MODIFIED,BOOSTING PACT VALUE TO $2.81B FROM $2.79B; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Boosts Full-Year Guidance; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED 1Q EPS $4.02, EST. $3.40; 08/03/2018 – The Pentagon needs to ‘understand the cost’ of buying more F-35 jets, Lockheed Martin CEO says; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Sees Higher Sales as F-35 Sidesteps Fight With Pentagon; 26/04/2018 – Three U.S. senators move to block F-35 transfers to Turkey; 01/05/2018 – Sikorsky Invites Applications to 9th Annual Entrepreneurial Challenge; 20/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-China, not North Korea, to dominate Japan military planning; 11/04/2018 – David Alexander: Exclusive: Pentagon stops accepting F-35 jets from Lockheed over repair cost dispute

Cibc Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc by 8,363 shares to 76,362 shares, valued at $2.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEMKT:SAND) by 152,364 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 810,416 shares, and cut its stake in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE).

Since February 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $739,067 activity. $229,533 worth of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) was bought by GORDON ILENE S.

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc, which manages about $396.47 million and $387.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 7,389 shares to 170,476 shares, valued at $14.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Copart Inc Com (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 41,060 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 133,379 shares, and cut its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

