Lafleur & Godfrey Cut Its Stryker (SYK) Holding; 1 Analysts Bullish Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (KOF)

Among 2 analysts covering Coca Cola Femsa SAB De CV (NYSE:KOF), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Coca Cola Femsa SAB De CV had 2 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy” on Thursday, February 28. HSBC downgraded the shares of KOF in report on Tuesday, March 12 to “Hold” rating. See Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) latest ratings:

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc decreased Stryker Corp (SYK) stake by 8.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc sold 6,970 shares as Stryker Corp (SYK)’s stock rose 12.36%. The Lafleur & Godfrey Llc holds 79,504 shares with $15.70M value, down from 86,474 last quarter. Stryker Corp now has $84.17B valuation. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $218.74. About 898,529 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 09/03/2018 – DRAFT ORDER DISCUSSES SALE OF STRYKER CREEK OR GRAHAM POWER; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Pullover Toga, L/XL; Catalog Number: 0400-720-000 Sterile personal; 23/04/2018 – DJ Stryker Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYK); 24/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Stryker Arch Bar Set – 36C24818Q0520; 06/03/2018 – Stryker introduces groundbreaking, post-free distraction system, designed to mitigate common groin complications associated wit; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Zipper Toga, Regular; Catalog number: 0400-830-000 Sterile personal; 19/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Maveric Magnetic Resonance Imaging Used to Study Detailed Bone Apposition and Fixation of the Stryker Trident; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.70 TO $1.75, EST. $1.70; 05/03/2018 stryker corporation | stryker ivas 13g bone biopsy kit | K180327 | 02/26/2018 |; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Pullover Toga, (S/M); Catalog Number: 0400-710-000 Sterile personal

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $16,843 activity. Shares for $8,117 were bought by Doliveux Roch on Tuesday, April 30.

Analysts await Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 12.43% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.69 per share. SYK’s profit will be $731.11 million for 28.78 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.98 actual earnings per share reported by Stryker Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.04% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $60.38. About 130,872 shares traded or 117.53% up from the average. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) has declined 2.45% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.45% the S&P500. Some Historical KOF News: 10/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Femsa Slump Makes It Cheapest LatAm Fizzy Bottler; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Emerging Markets Cuts Tencent, Buys More Femsa; 08/03/2018 – With Venezuelan hyperinflation, multinationals buck price controls; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA IN PILOT WITH AMAZON, ROLL OUT BROADER PLAN THIS YEAR; 07/03/2018 FEMSA ANNOUNCES DIVIDEND PROPOSAL FOR 2018; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Otlk On Coca-Cola Femsa To Stbl From Neg; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Consumer Staples Adds Coca-Cola Femsa; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA CEO EDUARDO PADILLA SPEAKS IN 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 13/03/2018 – COCA-COLA FEMSA SAB DE CV KOFL.MX : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 155 PESOS FROM 150 PESOS; 26/04/2018 – Fomento Economico 1Q 2.5% Volume Growth at Coca-Cola FEMSA Brazil

