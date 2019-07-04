Lafitte Capital Management LP Position in Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI) Has Upped by $888,251 as Stock Price Rose; Take (TTWO) Share Value Rose While Palestra Capital Management Has Lifted Position

Palestra Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 15316.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palestra Capital Management Llc bought 964,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.65% with the market. The hedge fund held 971,225 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.66M, up from 6,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palestra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $118.07. About 1.09 million shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has declined 6.05% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 15/05/2018 – 2K and Hangar 13 Expand Global Development Team with New Location in Brighton, UK; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE QTRLY SHR $0.77, QTRLY NET REVENUE $450.3 MLN VS $571.6 MLN; 20/04/2018 – ITALY PRESIDENT TO TAKE TWO DAYS BEFORE NEXT MOVE: ANSA; 16/05/2018 – CORRECT: TAKE-TWO 4Q ADJ EPS ABOUT 71C; ADJ REV. MISSES EST; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Pushes Back One of Its Games, Hurting Annual Forecast; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC TTWO.O SEES FY 2019 GAAP SHR $1.53 TO $1.80; 29/03/2018 – Global Digital Games Market 2014-2017 & 2017-2022: Market is Expected to Reach $272 Billion – Major Companies are Activision Blizzard, EA, Take-Two Interactive and Ubisoft – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO 4Q ADJ EPS ABOUT 71C, EST. 63C; ADJ REVENUE BEATS EST; 21/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Take-Two Interactive Software, Zillow and International Flavors & Fragrances; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two fourth-quarter revenue misses estimates

Lafitte Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc (MCRI) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafitte Capital Management Lp bought 20,657 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.01M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.34M, up from 988,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafitte Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $796.26M market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $43.71. About 20,991 shares traded. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) has risen 0.90% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MCRI News: 26/04/2018 – Monarch Casino 1Q EPS 36c; 05/03/2018 Monarch Casino & Resort to Participate at the 30th Annual Roth Conference; 23/05/2018 – Prota/MCRI Completes Enrolment of Phase 2b Multicentre Clinical Trial of Probiotic Oral Immunotherapy for the Treatment of Peanut Allergy (PPOIT-003); 20/04/2018 – DJ Monarch Casino & Resort Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCRI); 26/04/2018 – Monarch Casino 1Q Rev $56.3M; 08/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – MONARCH CASINO & RESORT INC MCRI.O – QTRLY SHR $ 0.36; 08/05/2018 – Monarch Casino & Resort to Participate at 2018 Wells Fargo Gaming, Hospitality and Leisure Conference; 14/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 15

More notable recent Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Monarch Casino & Resort: Execution Continues, But How Much Is Priced In? – Seeking Alpha” on February 27, 2017, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (MCRI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Monarch Casino & Resort: Even Cheaper, Valuation Remains A Concern – Seeking Alpha” on December 31, 2018. More interesting news about Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Churchill Downs, Monarch Casino and Resort, Shake Shack, McDonald’s and Restaurant Brands International highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

More notable recent Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Analyst Likes Google After More Details From Stadia – Benzinga” on June 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on April 12, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “The Outer Worlds Launching October 25, 2019 for Xbox One, PlayStation®4, and PC – Business Wire” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Take-Two (TTWO) Down 8.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on March 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq Today: All Eyes on the Fed – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 19, 2019.