Lafitte Capital Management LP Increased Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI) Position by $888,251; As Netgear (NTGR) Market Valuation Declined, Quantitative Investment Management Has Lifted Its Stake by $455,400

Quantitative Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Netgear Inc (NTGR) by 237.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc bought 13,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.50% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 19,600 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $649,000, up from 5,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Netgear Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $33.9. About 268,592 shares traded. NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) has declined 20.85% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.28% the S&P500. Some Historical NTGR News: 20/03/2018 – Morro Data Launches Channel Program to Enable Managed Service Providers to Deliver High-Performance Cloud Storage Services; 08/05/2018 – NETGEAR Debuts Industry-First Orbi Tri-Band Mesh WiFi Cable Modem Router System; 25/04/2018 – NETGEAR SEES 2Q REV. $340.0M TO $355M, EST. $355.5M (2 EST.); 23/05/2018 – The U.S. government announced the takedown effort after Cisco Systems early on Wednesday released a report on the hacking campaign that it said targeted devices from Linksys, MikroTik, Netgear, TP-Link and QNAP; 25/04/2018 – Netgear 1Q Rev $345M; 25/04/2018 – NETGEAR 1Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 60C (2 EST.); 15/05/2018 – Wasabi Introduces Wasabi Ball Data Transfer Appliance; 19/04/2018 – DJ NETGEAR Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NTGR); 15/05/2018 – All-New Arlo Security Light System llluminates Outdoor Areas and Provides Alerts Against Potential Threats; 15/05/2018 – All-New Arlo Security Light System Illuminates Outdoor Areas and Provides Alerts Against Potential Threats

Lafitte Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc (MCRI) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafitte Capital Management Lp bought 20,657 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.01M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.34M, up from 988,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafitte Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $860.07 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $47.74. About 68,284 shares traded or 52.62% up from the average. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) has risen 0.90% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MCRI News: 23/05/2018 – Prota/MCRI Completes Enrolment of Phase 2b Multicentre Clinical Trial of Probiotic Oral Immunotherapy for the Treatment of Peanut Allergy (PPOIT-003); 26/04/2018 – Monarch Casino 1Q Rev $56.3M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Monarch Casino & Resort Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCRI); 08/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – MONARCH CASINO & RESORT INC MCRI.O – QTRLY SHR $ 0.36; 26/04/2018 – Monarch Casino 1Q EPS 36c; 08/05/2018 – Monarch Casino & Resort to Participate at 2018 Wells Fargo Gaming, Hospitality and Leisure Conference; 05/03/2018 Monarch Casino & Resort to Participate at the 30th Annual Roth Conference

Quantitative Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.89B and $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN) by 16,300 shares to 11,600 shares, valued at $880,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 7,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,000 shares, and cut its stake in Sally Beauty Holdings Inc (NYSE:SBH).