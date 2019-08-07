Lafitte Capital Management LP Increased Its Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI) Position by $888,251; Carlisle Co (CSL) Holder Excalibur Management Has Lowered Holding by $854,366 as Stock Price Rose

Lafitte Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc (MCRI) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafitte Capital Management Lp bought 20,657 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.42% . The hedge fund held 1.01M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.34 million, up from 988,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafitte Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $815.57M market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $45.27. About 43,991 shares traded. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) has risen 0.79% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MCRI News: 26/04/2018 – Monarch Casino 1Q Rev $56.3M; 08/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – Monarch Casino 1Q EPS 36c; 26/04/2018 – MONARCH CASINO & RESORT INC MCRI.O – QTRLY SHR $ 0.36; 23/05/2018 – Prota/MCRI Completes Enrolment of Phase 2b Multicentre Clinical Trial of Probiotic Oral Immunotherapy for the Treatment of Peanut Allergy (PPOIT-003); 09/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 15; 20/04/2018 – DJ Monarch Casino & Resort Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCRI); 08/05/2018 – Monarch Casino & Resort to Participate at 2018 Wells Fargo Gaming, Hospitality and Leisure Conference; 05/03/2018 Monarch Casino & Resort to Participate at the 30th Annual Roth Conference; 14/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow

Excalibur Management Corp decreased its stake in Carlisle Co (CSL) by 8.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Excalibur Management Corp sold 7,003 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% . The institutional investor held 79,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.73M, down from 86,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Excalibur Management Corp who had been investing in Carlisle Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $139.06. About 313,888 shares traded. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has risen 18.57% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CSL News: 27/03/2018 – Natoli Engineering Enters Encapsulation Machine Replacement Parts Market with Carlisle Precision Machining Acquisition; 20/03/2018 – CARLISLE COMPLETES SALE OF CARLISLE FOODSERVICE PRODUCTS; 20/03/2018 – Carlisle Companies Incorporated Completes Sale of Carlisle FoodService Products; 18/04/2018 – GM NAMES STEVE CARLISLE SR VP & PRESIDENT, CADILLAC; 03/05/2018 – Carlisle Companies Director Terry D. Growcock Retires; 07/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS CARLISLE FOODSERVICE PRODUCTS, INC. TO RATING ‘B’; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Carlisle FoodService ‘B’ Rtg On Trm Ln; 18/04/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CO – STEVE CARLISLE WAS MOST RECENTLY PRESIDENT AND MANAGING DIRECTOR OF GM CANADA; 01/05/2018 – Carlisle Cos Declares Dividend of 37c; 07/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS CARLISLE FOODSERVICE PRODUCTS, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B’

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold MCRI shares while 28 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 10.68 million shares or 0.82% less from 10.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested in 0% or 7,200 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI). Metropolitan Life Ins has invested 0.02% in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 3,986 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement owns 0% invested in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) for 29,431 shares. New York-based Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI). Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.02% invested in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) for 7,357 shares. Polar Asset Mngmt Prtnrs stated it has 0.22% in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI). The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI). Dimensional Fund LP owns 169,934 shares. Financial Bank Of New York Mellon stated it has 146,359 shares. Us Commercial Bank De holds 18,519 shares. Moreover, Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa has 0% invested in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) for 100 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) for 14,762 shares. Sg Americas Secs Lc reported 0% in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI).

Excalibur Management Corp, which manages about $106.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon (NYSE:VZ) by 5,085 shares to 94,055 shares, valued at $5.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold CSL shares while 116 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 47.57 million shares or 6.91% less from 51.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Mngmt accumulated 0.08% or 123,309 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca invested in 16,845 shares. 34 were accumulated by Smithfield Trust. State Of Wisconsin Board reported 161,097 shares. Secor Cap Advsr LP reported 3,648 shares. Hyman Charles D accumulated 0.03% or 2,000 shares. Kennedy Management Inc accumulated 35,783 shares or 0.1% of the stock. National Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 124,494 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Co, Wisconsin-based fund reported 30,459 shares. Earnest Prtn Ltd has 0% invested in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Ajo Limited Partnership stated it has 78,490 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Ohio-based Fifth Third Commercial Bank has invested 0% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Veritable Ltd Partnership invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Quantitative Inv Limited Liability Company holds 0.15% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) or 20,835 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 13,795 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.32 EPS, up 38.10% or $0.64 from last year’s $1.68 per share. CSL’s profit will be $131.33M for 14.98 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual EPS reported by Carlisle Companies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.45% negative EPS growth.