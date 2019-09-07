Lafitte Capital Management LP Holding in Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI) Boosted by $888,251 as Stock Price Rose; Pfizer (PFE) Stake Increased by Sterling Investment Management Inc

Sterling Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 103.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Investment Management Inc bought 19,918 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 39,073 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66 million, up from 19,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $197.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $36.5. About 17.52 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 30/05/2018 – PFIZER: U.S. FDA OKS XELJANZ® (TOFACITINIB) FOR TREATMENT OF; 08/03/2018 – FDA panel backs Pfizer’s Xeljanz as bowel disease treatment; 29/03/2018 – PFIZER INC – STUDY MET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 09/04/2018 – Allogene Therapeutics Completes Agreement for Pfizer’s Allogeneic CAR T Immuno-oncology Portfolio; 05/03/2018 – FDA: HOSPIRA RECALLS FOR HYDROMORPHONE HCL INJECTION; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer Signs Lease for the Spiral at Hudson Yards in Manhattan; 25/04/2018 – Pfizer Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 24/05/2018 – Mylan presses Pfizer to fix EpiPen shortage; 18/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL BROTHERHOOD OF TEAMSTERS – URGES PFIZER SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE FOR PROPOSAL 7 FOR CORPORATE POLITICAL SPENDING DISCLOSURE; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IS SAID IN TALKS W/ P&G ON CONSUMER UNIT: CNBC

Lafitte Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc (MCRI) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafitte Capital Management Lp bought 20,657 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.42% . The hedge fund held 1.01M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.34M, up from 988,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafitte Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $780.24 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $43.08. About 15,425 shares traded. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) has risen 0.79% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MCRI News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Monarch Casino & Resort Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCRI); 08/05/2018 – Monarch Casino & Resort to Participate at 2018 Wells Fargo Gaming, Hospitality and Leisure Conference; 14/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Monarch Casino 1Q Rev $56.3M; 08/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Conference May 15; 05/03/2018 Monarch Casino & Resort to Participate at the 30th Annual Roth Conference; 26/04/2018 – MONARCH CASINO & RESORT INC MCRI.O – QTRLY SHR $ 0.36; 23/05/2018 – Prota/MCRI Completes Enrolment of Phase 2b Multicentre Clinical Trial of Probiotic Oral Immunotherapy for the Treatment of Peanut Allergy (PPOIT-003); 26/04/2018 – Monarch Casino 1Q EPS 36c; 09/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 15

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weatherly Asset Management Ltd Partnership holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 29,178 shares. Palisade Asset Mngmt Lc holds 56,105 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Highlander Cap Management Limited Liability reported 18,003 shares. Broderick Brian C, Massachusetts-based fund reported 6,150 shares. First Mercantile Trust holds 29,891 shares. Godsey & Gibb Assocs owns 357,004 shares. Comerica Fincl Bank holds 0.65% or 1.88M shares in its portfolio. Miracle Mile Advsrs Limited Com owns 44,819 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Wellington Shields Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 0.69% or 94,986 shares. Westwood Grp Inc Inc has invested 0.01% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Richard C Young And Company Limited reported 1.57% stake. Gyroscope Cap Mgmt Gru Ltd invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Moreover, Northeast Invest Management has 0.52% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Granite Ltd Com holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 17,196 shares. Wasatch Incorporated reported 0.07% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Sterling Investment Management Inc, which manages about $129.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 689 shares to 3,190 shares, valued at $3.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3,202 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,328 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $104,160 activity.

