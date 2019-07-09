Lafitte Capital Management LP Holding in Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI) Lifted by $888,251 as Share Price Rose; As Paylocity Holding (PCTY) Market Value Rose, Motley Fool Asset Management Has Boosted Position by $667,500

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Paylocity Holding Corp (PCTY) by 4.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc bought 7,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 176,375 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.73M, up from 168,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Paylocity Holding Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $102.82. About 245,981 shares traded. Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) has risen 76.49% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.06% the S&P500. Some Historical PCTY News: 08/03/2018 – PAYLOCITY BUYS THIRD-PARTY BENEFITS ADMINISTRATOR BENEFLEX; 03/05/2018 – PAYLOCITY 3Q REV. $113.4M, EST. $110.9M; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: PAYLOCITY HOLDING 3Q EPS 71 WITH TAX BENEFIT; 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding Sees 4Q Rev $92.6M-$93.6M; 08/03/2018 Paylocity Announces Acquisition Of Third-Party Benefits Administrator BeneFLEX; 01/05/2018 – Paylocity Presenting at Conference May 8; 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding Sees FY18 Rev $373.5M-$374.5M; 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding 3Q Rev $113.4M; 15/05/2018 – Royal Bank of Canada Adds Paylocity, Exits Rockwell Collins: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding 3Q EPS 71c

Lafitte Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc (MCRI) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafitte Capital Management Lp bought 20,657 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.01 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.34M, up from 988,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafitte Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $812.20M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $44.58. About 8,732 shares traded. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) has risen 0.90% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MCRI News: 26/04/2018 – Monarch Casino 1Q EPS 36c; 09/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – MONARCH CASINO & RESORT INC MCRI.O – QTRLY SHR $ 0.36; 20/04/2018 – DJ Monarch Casino & Resort Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCRI); 05/03/2018 Monarch Casino & Resort to Participate at the 30th Annual Roth Conference; 08/05/2018 – Monarch Casino & Resort to Participate at 2018 Wells Fargo Gaming, Hospitality and Leisure Conference; 23/05/2018 – Prota/MCRI Completes Enrolment of Phase 2b Multicentre Clinical Trial of Probiotic Oral Immunotherapy for the Treatment of Peanut Allergy (PPOIT-003); 14/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – Monarch Casino 1Q Rev $56.3M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold MCRI shares while 28 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 10.68 million shares or 0.82% less from 10.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dorsey Wright & Assoc accumulated 0% or 156 shares. Moreover, Davenport Ltd Company has 0.18% invested in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI). Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI). Arrowstreet Cap Partnership reported 49,548 shares stake. 15,888 were reported by Shell Asset Com. Swiss Bancshares holds 22,811 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moody Financial Bank Division has 0% invested in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI). Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Company holds 0% or 339 shares. D E Shaw And Incorporated holds 0% or 25,980 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 56,452 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Victory Cap Management Inc reported 9,193 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The California-based Charles Schwab Inv has invested 0% in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI). Los Angeles Cap Mngmt And Equity Research holds 0% or 4,679 shares in its portfolio. First Quadrant LP Ca holds 4,500 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp owns 0% invested in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) for 7,200 shares.

More notable recent Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Monarch Casino & Resort: Even Cheaper, Valuation Remains A Concern – Seeking Alpha” on December 31, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Can Growth in Active Accounts Aid Roku’s (ROKU) Q4 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on February 18, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Monarch Casino & Resort Reports Fourth Quarter Net Revenue of $59.8 Million, Net Income of $7.3 Million and Adjusted EBITDA of $13.4 Million – GlobeNewswire” on February 20, 2019. More interesting news about Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI): What Does Its Beta Value Mean For Your Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.