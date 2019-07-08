Lafitte Capital Management LP Holding in Full House Resorts (FLL) Has Trimmed by $880,354 as Valuation Declined; Petrus Trust Company Lta Raised Its F M C (FMC) Stake by $1.90 Million as Share Price Rose

Lafitte Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Full House Resorts Inc (FLL) by 92.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafitte Capital Management Lp sold 440,177 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.85% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 34,906 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71,000, down from 475,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafitte Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Full House Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.82M market cap company. The stock increased 5.14% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $1.84. About 172,179 shares traded or 249.49% up from the average. Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) has declined 31.67% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLL News: 29/03/2018 – Full House Resorts Receives Unanimous Recommendation From Cripple Creek Historic Preservation Commission for Its Bronco Billy’s Expansion Project; 11/05/2018 – FULL HOUSE RESORTS INC – FLOODING IN RISING SUN AND A MEDIOCRE SKI SEASON IN LAKE TAHOE AFFECTED OPERATIONS IN QUARTER; 22/03/2018 – FULL HOUSE RESORTS – INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING FOR PHASE ONE OF EXPANSION OF BRONCO BILLY’S CASINO AND HOTEL, IN COLARADO AMONG OTHERS; 29/03/2018 – Full House Resorts Receives Unanimous Recommendation From Cripple Creek Historic Preservation Commission for Its Bronco Billy; 19/03/2018 – EnergyCmrc Com: Committee-Led Ceiling Fan Legislation Clears Full House of Representatives; 15/05/2018 – Park West Asset Management Buys 4.8% of Full House Resorts; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Full House Resorts; 19/04/2018 – DJ Full House Resorts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLL); 28/03/2018 – Gamco Reports 7.5% Stake in Full House Resorts; 11/05/2018 – Full House Resorts 1Q Rev $37.9M

Petrus Trust Company Lta increased its stake in F M C Corp (FMC) by 16.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petrus Trust Company Lta bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 177,500 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.64M, up from 152,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petrus Trust Company Lta who had been investing in F M C Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $83.75. About 746,991 shares traded. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has declined 2.74% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.17% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 09/03/2018 – FMC SAYS BRONDEAU TO BE CHAIRMAN OF NEW LITHIUM MATERIALS CO; 28/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: FMC Corporation – 09/30/2018; 04/05/2018 – FMC CORP FMC.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $95; 26/03/2018 – ALBEMARLE SAYS RICH FMC LITHIUM VALUE COULD SPUR ASSET SALES; 28/03/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICES: FMC CORP. CLOSURE TO AFFECT 53 JOBS; 19/04/2018 – CHINA CITY INFRASTRUCTURE – REGISTERED CAPITAL OF FMC IS RMB50 MLN; UNIT, CITIC ZHENG YE AND BEIJING HUA BIN CONTRIBUTES 24%, 51%, 25% OF STAKES; 19/04/2018 – FMC Corp Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 09/03/2018 – FMC CORP FMC.N SAYS ANDREW SANDIFER APPOINTED CFO; 24/04/2018 – FMC Corporation’s Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – FMC Corporation Sees FY Adj EPS $5.90-Adj EPS $6.20

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold FMC shares while 116 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 111.68 million shares or 1.07% less from 112.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Financial Svcs Advsr invested in 14,239 shares or 0% of the stock. Massachusetts Fincl Svcs Ma reported 1.57 million shares stake. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 391,262 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ashfield Cap Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.27% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 31,493 shares. Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has 0.01% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). The Japan-based Daiwa Incorporated has invested 0% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.01% or 22,460 shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Group Ltd holds 0% or 671 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.03% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). M&T Bancorporation Corp holds 130,913 shares. New South Capital Management reported 1.39 million shares or 3.09% of all its holdings. Cap Fund Mgmt Sa accumulated 82,092 shares. Aviance Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 518 shares. Wolverine Asset Lc owns 0.02% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 15,000 shares. Delta Capital Management Limited Liability stated it has 3,240 shares.

Petrus Trust Company Lta, which manages about $516.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Data Corp New by 388,000 shares to 500,676 shares, valued at $13.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cabot Microelectronics Corp (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 3,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,239 shares, and cut its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Lafitte Capital Management Lp, which manages about $255.42 million and $195.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 20,657 shares to 1.01 million shares, valued at $44.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold FLL shares while 5 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 10.70 million shares or 2.96% less from 11.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Co (Trc) has invested 0% in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL). Blackrock Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) for 71,866 shares. Park West Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested in 1.30 million shares or 0.12% of the stock. Creative Planning owns 0% invested in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) for 57,531 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited reported 978,092 shares. Geode Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0% in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL). Royal Bankshares Of Canada holds 0% or 4,000 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 100,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Aspiriant Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 77,600 shares. Teton invested in 1.12M shares. Fairpointe Cap Limited invested in 223,232 shares. 1.31 million were accumulated by Kennedy Cap Mgmt Inc. American Group Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 54,400 shares. Rmb Cap Lc owns 300,000 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys reported 59,245 shares.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $78,850 activity. THOMAS CRAIG W had bought 20,000 shares worth $44,400 on Thursday, May 30.