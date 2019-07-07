Lafitte Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Holding in Full House Resorts (FLL) by $880,354; Lakewood Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Position in United Technologies (UTX) as Stock Value Rose

Lakewood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 5.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakewood Capital Management Lp sold 32,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 588,340 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.83 million, down from 620,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakewood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $132.54. About 3.55 million shares traded or 3.34% up from the average. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 12/04/2018 – UTC AEROSPACE SYSTEMS SAYS BEEN SELECTED BY GKN AEROSPACE’S FOKKER BUSINESS; 21/03/2018 – United Tech’s Kidde Recall Due to Risk of Failure to Alert to Fire; 10/04/2018 – Avianca Flips The Switch For Passengers With New “Plug And Play” Cabin Lighting Retrofit From UTC Aerospace Systems; 26/03/2018 – Daniel Loeb’s Third Point eyeing stake in United Technologies; 16/03/2018 – Hayes argues that the United States should avoid trade complications for the sake of companies like Boeing; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: About $9B of Investment Will Go Toward R&D; 26/04/2018 – Airbus heads for dogfight with UTC over CSeries costs; 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES INVESTOR MEETING BEGINS IN FLORIDA; 22/05/2018 – A United Technologies Digital Team Scales in Brooklyn; 18/05/2018 – Middleby to Buy Taylor From United Technlogies Unit UTC Climate, Controls & Securit

Lafitte Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Full House Resorts Inc (FLL) by 92.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafitte Capital Management Lp sold 440,177 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.85% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 34,906 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71,000, down from 475,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafitte Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Full House Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.43 million market cap company. The stock decreased 7.41% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $1.75. About 95,587 shares traded or 94.02% up from the average. Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) has declined 31.67% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLL News: 16/04/2018 – Full House Resorts Announces Commencement of Construction of Ferry Boat Roads at Rising Star Casino Resort; 19/04/2018 – FULL HOUSE RESORTS – CITY’S RULES REQUIRE ACTUAL RESOLUTIONS & ORDINANCE TO BE FORMALLY ADOPTED AT SECOND MEETING, EXPECTED TO OCCUR IN MAY 2018; 25/05/2018 – Triple Crown Casinos Files Lawsuit Against City of Cripple Creek, Full House Resorts, Inc; 15/05/2018 – Park West Asset Management Buys 4.8% of Full House Resorts; 22/03/2018 – Full House Resorts Announces Registered Direct Offering; 29/03/2018 – Full House Resorts Receives Unanimous Recommendation From Cripple Creek Historic Preservation Commission for Its Bronco Billy; 11/05/2018 – Full House Resorts 1Q Loss $4.3M; 29/03/2018 – Full House Resorts Receives Unanimous Recommendation From Cripple Creek Historic Preservation Commission for Its Bronco Billy’s Expansion Project; 12/03/2018 ‘Sneaky Pete’ showrunner Graham Yost worked on ‘Justified’ – and on ‘Full House.’ Recode Media transcript; 26/03/2018 – Full House Resorts Announces Closing of Its Registered Direct Offering

More notable recent Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Full House Resorts, Inc (FLL) CEO Daniel Lee on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on May 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Full House Resorts, Inc (FLL) CEO Daniel Lee on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on February 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Full House Resorts: Story Is Better, Execution Isn’t – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2018. More interesting news about Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Full House Resorts Announces Expansion Plans for Bronco Billy’s Casino and Hotel – GlobeNewswire” published on November 06, 2017 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Full House Resorts Announces First Quarter Earnings Release Date – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Lafitte Capital Management Lp, which manages about $255.42 million and $195.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 20,657 shares to 1.01 million shares, valued at $44.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $78,850 activity. 20,000 shares were bought by THOMAS CRAIG W, worth $44,400 on Thursday, May 30.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold FLL shares while 5 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 10.70 million shares or 2.96% less from 11.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Geode Mgmt Limited Com has 0% invested in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) for 34,413 shares. White Pine Limited Liability Corp holds 0.2% or 263,605 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 978,092 shares. Creative Planning invested in 0% or 57,531 shares. Penn Mgmt holds 0.02% in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) or 116,990 shares. Tower Research Cap Ltd Llc (Trc) invested 0% of its portfolio in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL). California Public Employees Retirement accumulated 0% or 59,245 shares. Fairpointe Capital Limited invested in 0.02% or 223,232 shares. Franklin Res, a California-based fund reported 1.86M shares. The Ohio-based Lenox Wealth Management Incorporated has invested 0% in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL). Gamco Invsts Incorporated Et Al accumulated 467,500 shares. Bridgeway Management reported 0% in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL). Sand Hill Advsr Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL). Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag holds 0% or 48,300 shares. 34,906 are owned by Lafitte Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meridian Inv Counsel Inc has invested 0.54% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Moreover, Cincinnati Casualty Co has 4.24% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Ghp Inc stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Co reported 0.01% stake. Cardinal Mgmt Inc accumulated 0% or 50 shares. Covington Mngmt reported 36,229 shares. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Com reported 3.97M shares. Personal Cap Advsr Corporation has 0% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Telemus Cap Lc invested in 11,553 shares. Foster Motley reported 1.2% stake. Orrstown Fincl Services holds 0.08% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 456 shares. M Holdg Secs Inc has invested 1.95% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Spears Abacus Advsr Limited Liability has 0.04% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Cetera holds 0.12% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 18,085 shares. Duff Phelps Invest Mgmt owns 8,990 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.03 EPS, up 3.05% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.97 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.75B for 16.32 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.91 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.28% EPS growth.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pershing Square Holdings – United Technologies – Seeking Alpha” on June 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Trump voices concerns about RTN-UTX merger – Seeking Alpha” published on June 10, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “B-2 Bomber ejection seat upgrade: Collins Aerospace ACES seat kits on track for delivery this summer – PRNewswire” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On FOMC, Slack And Paris Air Show – Seeking Alpha” published on June 15, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Merger of Raytheon Company with United Technologies Corporation is Fair to RTN Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 11, 2019.