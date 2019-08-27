Lafitte Capital Management LP Has Increased Stake in Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI); As Perrigo Co Plc Shs (PRGO) Share Value Rose, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund LTD Boosted by $19.20 Million Its Holding

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd increased its stake in Perrigo Co Plc Shs (PRGO) by 22.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd bought 400,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 2.16M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $103.94 million, up from 1.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd who had been investing in Perrigo Co Plc Shs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $46.46. About 59,544 shares traded. Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) has declined 32.61% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PRGO News: 11/05/2018 – Perrigo Expects Complete Response Letter On Generic Version Of ProAir®; 14/05/2018 – PERRIGO COMPANY PLC – LITIGATIONS REGARDING PARAGRAPH IV ABBREVIATED NDA FOR HALOBETASOL PROPIONATE LOTION, 0.05%; 08/05/2018 – Perrigo Sees FY EPS $2.90-EPS $3.30; 11/05/2018 – PERRIGO DOES NOT EXPECT TO LAUNCH GENERIC OF TEVA’S PROAIR; 23/03/2018 – Perrigo CEO John Hendrickson 2017 Total Pay $8.3M; 03/05/2018 – Perrigo Announces Quarterly Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Perrigo 1Q Net $81M; 24/05/2018 – Perrigo Confirms Patent Challenge for Generic Version of Sernivo(R) Spray, 0.05%; 25/05/2018 – DR.REDDY’S UNIT FILES LAWSUIT AGAINST PERRIGO, TARO FOR SERNIVO; 25/05/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS – FILED LAWSUIT AGAINST PERRIGO UK FINCO, PERRIGO ISRAEL PHARMACEUTICALS, AND TARO PHARMACEUTICALS

Lafitte Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc (MCRI) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafitte Capital Management Lp bought 20,657 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.42% . The hedge fund held 1.01M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.34 million, up from 988,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafitte Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $802.16M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $44.44. About 680 shares traded. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) has risen 0.79% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.79% the S&P500.

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd, which manages about $1.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 393,160 shares to 643,704 shares, valued at $181.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold PRGO shares while 71 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 112.54 million shares or 1.10% more from 111.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Menora Mivtachim holds 0.57% of its portfolio in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) for 437,768 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.01% or 115,979 shares in its portfolio. Sivik Global Lc holds 0.71% or 40,000 shares in its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj has 0.02% invested in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO). Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Management Limited invested in 0.07% or 228,204 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO). Aperio Ltd stated it has 101,922 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 0.01% or 31,874 shares. Ameritas Invest Prns holds 0.01% or 2,412 shares. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa holds 0.02% in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) or 144,621 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 1,117 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Eagle invested in 687,500 shares or 0.09% of the stock. The Washington-based Parametric Associate Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO). National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can owns 208,109 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Macquarie Grp Inc, Australia-based fund reported 372,200 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold MCRI shares while 28 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 10.68 million shares or 0.82% less from 10.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorp Of Montreal Can owns 1,447 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability has 7,993 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Polar Asset Prtn has 0.22% invested in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) for 225,038 shares. Strs Ohio holds 15,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Shell Asset Co reported 15,888 shares. Public Sector Pension Investment Board invested in 0% or 10,382 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada owns 0% invested in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) for 1,013 shares. 333,329 were accumulated by State Street Corp. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability holds 0% or 4,269 shares in its portfolio. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky, a Kentucky-based fund reported 3,553 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement accumulated 36,126 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0% of its portfolio in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI). Moody Retail Bank Tru Division has invested 0% in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI). Mutual Of America Cap Management Limited Liability owns 339 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Us Bank & Trust De accumulated 18,519 shares.

