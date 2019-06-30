Lafitte Capital Management LP Has Decreased Stake in Full House Resorts (FLL) by $880,354 as Stock Value Declined; Parthenon Cut Its Home Depot (HD) Position by $442,929 as Market Valuation Rose

Parthenon Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 9.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parthenon Llc sold 2,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 22,208 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.26M, down from 24,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parthenon Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $228.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $207.97. About 11.07M shares traded or 171.72% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500.

Lafitte Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Full House Resorts Inc (FLL) by 92.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafitte Capital Management Lp sold 440,177 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.85% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 34,906 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71,000, down from 475,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafitte Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Full House Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.41 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.87. About 39,763 shares traded. Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) has declined 31.67% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLL News: 11/05/2018 – Full House Resorts 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 16/04/2018 – Full House Resorts Announces Commencement of Construction of Ferry Boat Roads at Rising Star Casino Resort; 19/04/2018 – DJ Full House Resorts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLL); 11/05/2018 – FULL HOUSE RESORTS INC – FLOODING IN RISING SUN AND A MEDIOCRE SKI SEASON IN LAKE TAHOE AFFECTED OPERATIONS IN QUARTER; 11/05/2018 – Full House Resorts 1Q Rev $37.9M; 15/05/2018 – Park West Asset Management Buys 4.8% of Full House Resorts; 19/04/2018 – Full House Resorts Receives Initial Approvals From Cripple Creek City Council for Its Bronco Billy’s Expansion Project; 22/03/2018 – Full House Resorts Announces Registered Direct Offering; 29/03/2018 – Full House Resorts Receives Unanimous Recommendation From Cripple Creek Historic Preservation Commission for Its Bronco Billy; 22/03/2018 – FULL HOUSE RESORTS – INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING FOR PHASE ONE OF EXPANSION OF BRONCO BILLY’S CASINO AND HOTEL, IN COLARADO AMONG OTHERS

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $3.09 EPS, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40B for 16.83 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

