Lafitte Capital Management LP Has Decreased Stake in Eldorado Resorts (ERI) by $2.30 Million as Market Value Declined; Lourd Capital Trimmed Its American Express Co (AXP) Position by $1.98 Million

Lafitte Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (ERI) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafitte Capital Management Lp sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.67% . The hedge fund held 1.58 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.66 million, down from 1.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafitte Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Eldorado Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $40.62. About 836,488 shares traded. Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) has risen 8.46% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.46% the S&P500. Some Historical ERI News: 16/04/2018 – Icahn’s Tropicana To Sell Assets To Gaming & Leisure, Eldorado In $1.85 Billion Deal — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – Eldorado Resorts 1Q Rev $440.2M; 17/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS INC ERI.O : UNION GAMING RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $39; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS – CO, ELDORADO RESORTS RECEIVED REQUEST FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION FROM FTC RELATED WITH REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts to Acquire Operating Assets of Seven Casinos in Six States; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts: Identified $40M Synergies Expect to Realize in First Yr of Ownership; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – IF DEAL TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, CO AND GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES TO PAY TROPICANA FEE OF $92.5 MLN; 16/04/2018 – ICAHN ENTERPRISES – TRANSACTION DOES NOT INCLUDE TROPICANA’S ARUBA ASSETS, WHICH WILL BE DISPOSED OF AS A CONDITION TO CLOSING; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS SAYS IF DEAL TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, TROPICANA TO PAY FEE OF $92.5 MLN – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO SEES DEAL FOR GRAND VICTORIA CLOSING IN 4Q

Lourd Capital Llc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 47.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lourd Capital Llc sold 18,128 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 19,791 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16M, down from 37,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lourd Capital Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $122.5. About 2.55 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 12/04/2018 – Fox 31 Denver: Luxe American Express lounge coming to DIA; 25/04/2018 – EazyDiner Launches India’s Most Powerful Dining Program ‘EazyDiner Prime’ in Association With American Express; 13/03/2018 – American Express Company Elects Christopher D. Young to Board of Directors; 12/03/2018 – EVERCOMPLIANT REPORTS INVESTMENT FROM AMERICAN EXPRESS VENTURES; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.3 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.4 PCT AT MARCH END; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO 1Q REV. $9.7B, EST. $9.51B; 20/03/2018 – AXP: CYBER ATTACK INVOLVED AN ORBITZ PLATFORM; 25/04/2018 – American Express Advances in Effort to Access China Market; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 Total U.S. Consumer, Small Business Card Member Loans $63B; 28/03/2018 – American Express: Fabricant to Resume Role as Senior Vice President, Controllershi

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “American Express (AXP) to acquire acompaytm – StreetInsider.com” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Time To Consider Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “American Express: Bearishness Seems Overdone – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stakes in Amazon (AMZN), Bank of America (BAC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A Look At American Express Company’s (NYSE:AXP) Exceptional Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Theleme Prtn Llp holds 1.05 million shares or 6.82% of its portfolio. Brown Advisory Limited Com reported 13,815 shares. Franklin Resource Inc holds 933,652 shares. Dubuque National Bank And Tru reported 55,792 shares. Bancshares Of New York Mellon Corp reported 0.22% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Peoples Ser has 1.42% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 25,364 shares. 731 are held by Ironwood Limited Liability Com. Rhode Island-based Washington Tru has invested 0.04% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Cetera Advsr Ltd Company accumulated 0.05% or 9,365 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.17% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 199,259 shares. Winslow Asset Management holds 1.24% or 54,078 shares. 15,855 are held by Bluecrest Capital Limited. Nomura holds 0% or 6,063 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsr holds 0.27% or 60,299 shares in its portfolio. Cypress Asset Management Tx holds 0.11% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 3,000 shares.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73B for 14.72 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Lafitte Capital Management Lp, which manages about $255.42M and $195.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 20,657 shares to 1.01M shares, valued at $44.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold ERI shares while 59 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 62.40 million shares or 3.06% less from 64.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advsr stated it has 0% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Falcon Point Capital Ltd holds 133,405 shares or 3.39% of its portfolio. Us Bancorporation De stated it has 0% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Yorktown & Rech accumulated 9,068 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 66,900 shares. Advisory Serv Networks Lc invested in 0% or 825 shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability Corp owns 61,633 shares. Park West Asset Mngmt Lc holds 5.17% or 2.53M shares. Bb&T Corp accumulated 30,122 shares. Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Sei Invests reported 76,484 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ameritas Investment Prtn reported 24,539 shares. Federated Pa owns 0.01% invested in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) for 66,447 shares. Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 933,173 shares. Art Advisors Lc reported 13,598 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.