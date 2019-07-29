Lafitte Capital Management LP Has Decreased Position in Full House Resorts (FLL) by $880,354; Quantbot Technologies LP Lifted Its Nrg Energy (NRG) Position by $1.09 Million; Stock Value Declined

Quantbot Technologies Lp increased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 120.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantbot Technologies Lp bought 25,907 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.42% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 47,419 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01M, up from 21,512 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantbot Technologies Lp who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $34.46. About 2.07M shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 3.48% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.95% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 07/03/2018 – NRG Energy Announces Retirement of Walt Young, Evan Silverstein and Barry Smitherman From Board; 04/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC NRG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $44; 27/03/2018 – NRG AGREES TO ACQUIRE XOOM ENERGY FOR $210 MILLION; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY – FOLLOWING CHANGES, BOARD SIZE WILL BE REDUCED TO 12 DIRECTORS; 21/03/2018 – NRG Lenders Agree to Reprice Its Term Loan B; 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy Back FY18 Cash From Ops $2.02B-$2.22B; 07/03/2018 NRG Energy Refreshes Board to Strengthen Customer Focus; 07/03/2018 – NRG Energy: Board Size to Be Reduced to 12 Directors After Changes; 09/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY TO CLOSE THREE NATGAS POWER PLANTS IN CALIFORNIA; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC NRG.N -APPOINTMENT OF TWO NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS: MATTHEW CARTER AND HEATHER COX

Lafitte Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Full House Resorts Inc (FLL) by 92.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafitte Capital Management Lp sold 440,177 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.85% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 34,906 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71,000, down from 475,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafitte Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Full House Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.45 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1.76. About 56,498 shares traded or 2.08% up from the average. Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) has declined 31.67% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLL News: 15/05/2018 – Tiger Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Full House Resorts; 19/04/2018 – DJ Full House Resorts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLL); 22/03/2018 – FULL HOUSE RESORTS – INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING FOR PHASE ONE OF EXPANSION OF BRONCO BILLY’S CASINO AND HOTEL, IN COLARADO AMONG OTHERS; 11/05/2018 – FULL HOUSE RESORTS INC – FLOODING IN RISING SUN AND A MEDIOCRE SKI SEASON IN LAKE TAHOE AFFECTED OPERATIONS IN QUARTER; 29/03/2018 – Full House Resorts Receives Unanimous Recommendation From Cripple Creek Historic Preservation Commission for Its Bronco Billy; 25/05/2018 – Triple Crown Casinos Files Lawsuit Against City of Cripple Creek, Full House Resorts, Inc; 22/03/2018 – Full House Resorts Announces Registered Direct Offering; 12/03/2018 ‘Sneaky Pete’ showrunner Graham Yost worked on ‘Justified’ – and on ‘Full House.’ Recode Media transcript; 28/03/2018 – Gamco Reports 7.5% Stake in Full House Resorts; 11/05/2018 – Full House Resorts 1Q Loss/Shr 20c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 35 investors sold NRG shares while 151 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 270.75 million shares or 1.55% more from 266.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). 201,928 are owned by Guggenheim Limited Liability. 4.92 million are held by Geode Cap Ltd Liability Com. Arrowstreet Cap Lp accumulated 0.19% or 1.94M shares. Wetherby Asset Management owns 0.04% invested in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 8,107 shares. Redwood Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 45,042 shares. Ima Wealth has invested 0% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Asset Mngmt has 0.03% invested in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Brown Brothers Harriman stated it has 8,387 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gradient Invs Llc accumulated 111 shares. Swiss Bankshares holds 967,800 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Wedge Cap L LP Nc invested in 0.16% or 334,178 shares. Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.09% or 139,323 shares. Eqis Mgmt has invested 0.09% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation, a Illinois-based fund reported 79,086 shares.

Quantbot Technologies Lp, which manages about $581.51M and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 4,203 shares to 6,763 shares, valued at $1.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 16,230 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,880 shares, and cut its stake in Cms Energy Corp (NYSE:CMS).

Lafitte Capital Management Lp, which manages about $255.42M and $195.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 20,657 shares to 1.01 million shares, valued at $44.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.