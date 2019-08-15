Lafitte Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Position in Full House Resorts (FLL) as Market Value Declined; Marietta Investment Partners Has Decreased A O Smith (AOS) Holding as Share Price Declined

Marietta Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in A O Smith (AOS) by 29.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marietta Investment Partners Llc sold 57,276 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.43% . The institutional investor held 137,271 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.32M, down from 194,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marietta Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in A O Smith for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $44.85. About 2.88M shares traded or 19.47% up from the average. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 22.52% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 23/04/2018 – DJ A O Smith Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AOS); 25/04/2018 – AO Smith 1Q Net $98.8M; 14/05/2018 – Oak Ridge Adds Saia, Exits Maximus, Cuts AO Smith: 13F; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q EPS 57c; 04/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $64; 05/04/2018 – AO Smith Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP SEES SALES GROWTH FOR 2018 BETWEEN 10 AND 10.75 PERCENT; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Become Primary Water Treatment Brand at Lowe’s; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Supply More Than 20 Branded Water-Treatment Products to Lowe’s; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith Adjusts 2018 View To Adj EPS $2.55-Adj EPS $2.61

Lafitte Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Full House Resorts Inc (FLL) by 92.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafitte Capital Management Lp sold 440,177 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.28% . The hedge fund held 34,906 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71,000, down from 475,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafitte Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Full House Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.45M market cap company. It closed at $1.87 lastly. It is up 37.50% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.50% the S&P500. Some Historical FLL News: 15/05/2018 – Tiger Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Full House Resorts; 12/03/2018 ‘Sneaky Pete’ showrunner Graham Yost worked on ‘Justified’ – and on ‘Full House.’ Recode Media transcript; 11/05/2018 – FULL HOUSE RESORTS INC – FLOODING IN RISING SUN AND A MEDIOCRE SKI SEASON IN LAKE TAHOE AFFECTED OPERATIONS IN QUARTER; 19/04/2018 – Full House Resorts Receives Initial Approvals From Cripple Creek City Council for Its Bronco Billy’s Expansion Project; 19/04/2018 – FULL HOUSE RESORTS – CITY’S RULES REQUIRE ACTUAL RESOLUTIONS & ORDINANCE TO BE FORMALLY ADOPTED AT SECOND MEETING, EXPECTED TO OCCUR IN MAY 2018; 16/04/2018 – Full House Resorts Announces Commencement of Construction of Ferry Boat Roads at Rising Star Casino Resort; 29/03/2018 – Full House Resorts Receives Unanimous Recommendation From Cripple Creek Historic Preservation Commission for Its Bronco Billy’s Expansion Project; 25/05/2018 – Triple Crown Casinos Files Lawsuit Against City of Cripple Creek, Full House Resorts, Inc; 28/03/2018 – Gamco Reports 7.5% Stake in Full House Resorts; 11/05/2018 – Full House Resorts 1Q Loss $4.3M

Lafitte Capital Management Lp, which manages about $255.42M and $195.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 20,657 shares to 1.01 million shares, valued at $44.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold FLL shares while 5 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 10.70 million shares or 2.96% less from 11.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lafitte Capital Management Lp reported 0.04% stake. Gabelli Funds Lc stated it has 739,458 shares. Renaissance Ltd reported 978,092 shares. Fairpointe Capital Limited Co owns 223,232 shares. Tower Research Ltd Com (Trc) has 17,397 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 100,000 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP has invested 0% in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL). Creative Planning accumulated 57,531 shares. Park West Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 1.30 million shares. Rmb Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL). Gamco Invsts Et Al reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL). 141,000 were reported by Bridgeway Capital Mgmt. Blackrock owns 71,866 shares. Sand Hill Glob Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) for 15,804 shares. Amer Gp holds 54,400 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Vegas Strip revenue falls 4% in April – Seeking Alpha” on May 29, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Full House Resorts Announces Issuance of $10 Million of Senior Secured Notes Due 2024 – GlobeNewswire” published on May 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Don’t Give Up On Verastem – Seeking Alpha” on November 06, 2018. More interesting news about Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) were released by: Themiddlemarket.com and their article: “M&A wrap: M&A East, Casa Dragones, Bertha Gonzalez Nieves, Exponent, KKR, Fiat, Littlejohn – Mergers & Acquisitions” published on October 22, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Full House Resorts: Story Is Better, Execution Isn’t – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 27, 2018.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $78,850 activity. THOMAS CRAIG W had bought 20,000 shares worth $44,400 on Thursday, May 30.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold AOS shares while 114 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 111.34 million shares or 2.93% less from 114.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Frontier Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 710,373 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership has 0.02% invested in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 983,374 shares. Thompson Investment Inc invested in 0.63% or 61,797 shares. Pictet Asset Management Limited holds 2.69M shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Invesco invested in 2.42 million shares or 0.04% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Ins Co The invested 0.01% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Company reported 499,700 shares. Etrade Cap Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) or 19,284 shares. Water Asset Management Ltd has invested 8.95% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Los Angeles Capital Mgmt And Equity invested in 0.13% or 427,102 shares. Gateway Advisers Ltd holds 7,066 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Limited Liability Com has invested 1.79% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Blair William Co Il holds 5,307 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 45,797 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Acg Wealth accumulated 75,515 shares.

Marietta Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $392.24 million and $317.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 15,163 shares to 21,759 shares, valued at $4.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 22,246 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,988 shares, and has risen its stake in Cnooc Ltd (NYSE:CEO).