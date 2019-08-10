Lafitte Capital Management LP Has Decreased Eldorado Resorts (ERI) Stake by $2.30 Million; As Helmerich & Payne (HP) Stock Price Declined, Comerica Bank Has Raised Holding by $1.23 Million

Lafitte Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (ERI) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafitte Capital Management Lp sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.67% . The hedge fund held 1.58M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.66 million, down from 1.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafitte Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Eldorado Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $40.38. About 860,766 shares traded. Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) has risen 8.46% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.46% the S&P500. Some Historical ERI News: 15/05/2018 – Tropicana Entertainment Inc. Announces Completion of “Window-Shop” Period; 16/04/2018 – Carl Icahn sells Tropicana casinos in $1.85 bln deal; 15/05/2018 – Calixto Global Investors Buys 1.3% Position in Eldorado Resorts; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS – CO, ELDORADO RESORTS RECEIVED REQUEST FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION FROM FTC RELATED WITH REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS TO BUY TROPICANA ENTERTAINMENT IN ACCRETIVE; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS INC – EXPECT TO REALIZE $40 MLN OF SYNERGIES IN FIRST YEAR OF OWNERSHIP; 03/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS INC QTRLY SHR $ 0.27; 17/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS INC ERI.O : UNION GAMING RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $39; 23/04/2018 – UMPQUA INVESTMENTS EXPANDS LEADERSHIP TEAM; REPORTS HIRE OF ERI; 27/03/2018 – ERI Scientific Beta raises smart beta concerns

Comerica Bank increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (HP) by 51.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comerica Bank bought 20,803 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.66% . The institutional investor held 61,580 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.66M, up from 40,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comerica Bank who had been investing in Helmerich & Payne Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $42.71. About 1.76 million shares traded or 25.92% up from the average. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has declined 21.13% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.13% the S&P500. Some Historical HP News: 05/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne, Inc. Announces Appointment of New Officer; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Now Sees FY18 Depreciation of Approximately $585M; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC QTRLY REV $577.5 MLN VS $405.3 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne 2Q Rev $577.5M; 28/03/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE CEO JOHN LINDSAY COMMENTS AT WEIL CONFERENCE; 05/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne: Smith to Replace Juan Pablo Tardio as CFO Upon His Retirement in June; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Cites Continued Improvement in Market Conditions; 27/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $60; 14/05/2018 – Kiltearn Partners LLP Exits Position in Helmerich & Payne

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold HP shares while 119 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 96.36 million shares or 3.02% less from 99.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Gru Ltd Liability Company holds 85,007 shares. The Ohio-based Bartlett Com Lc has invested 0.01% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Wells Fargo And Com Mn, a California-based fund reported 639,200 shares. Oppenheimer & Close Limited Com accumulated 81,477 shares. Macquarie Ltd reported 0.01% stake. Parametric Associates Ltd invested in 0.03% or 570,426 shares. British Columbia Inv Management Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Lpl Ltd Liability Company owns 15,449 shares. 12,538 were accumulated by Bokf Na. Parsec Management stated it has 0.08% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Wendell David Assocs Incorporated invested 0.29% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Moreover, D E Shaw & has 0% invested in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Opportunities Cap Management Limited Liability Company has invested 2.69% of its portfolio in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 228,207 shares. Legal General Grp Inc Public Ltd Company stated it has 697,249 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Comerica Bank, which manages about $12.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Public Limited Company by 56,736 shares to 116,750 shares, valued at $21.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 3000 Index (IWV) by 42,947 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,319 shares, and cut its stake in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX).

Lafitte Capital Management Lp, which manages about $255.42M and $195.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 20,657 shares to 1.01M shares, valued at $44.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.