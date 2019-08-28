Lafitte Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Eldorado Resorts (ERI) Stake by $2.30 Million as Market Value Declined; As Corning (GLW) Market Valuation Declined, Signaturefd Lowered Its Position

Signaturefd Llc decreased its stake in Corning Inc (GLW) by 61.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signaturefd Llc sold 11,801 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.83% . The institutional investor held 7,346 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $243,000, down from 19,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signaturefd Llc who had been investing in Corning Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $27.38. About 3.85M shares traded. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has declined 6.65% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – QTRLY GAAP NET SALES $2,500 MLN VS $2,375 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Artemis Adds Annaly, Exits Corning, Cuts Equifax: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Corning Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 13/03/2018 – CAFC: PPC BROADBAND, INC. v. CORNING OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1347 – 2018-03-13; 26/04/2018 – REG-Corning Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Corning Plans to Deliver More Than $12.5 Billion to Hldrs While Investing $10 B in Growth Opportunities; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – NEXT GENERATION OF CORNING GORILLA GLASS REMAINS ON TRACK FOR LAUNCH DURING SECOND HALF OF 2018; 15/03/2018 – Breakthrough Innovation in Photonic Technologies Creating a New Paradigm in Electronics Sector; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa3 And Mig 1 To Corning Csd, Ny’s 2018 Go Bonds And Bans; 19/04/2018 – DJ Corning Natural Gas Holding Corpora, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNIG)

Lafitte Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (ERI) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafitte Capital Management Lp sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.67% . The hedge fund held 1.58M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.66M, down from 1.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafitte Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Eldorado Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $38.1. About 946,290 shares traded. Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) has risen 8.46% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.46% the S&P500. Some Historical ERI News: 03/05/2018 – Eldorado Resorts Reports First Quarter Net Revenue of $440.2 Million, Operating Income of $54.2 Million and Adjusted EBITDA of; 27/03/2018 – ERI Scientific Beta raises smart beta concerns; 27/04/2018 – The Cordish Companies and Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERI) Announce New Joint Venture to Develop World-Class, Mixed-Use Hospitality Destination in Pompano, FL; 16/04/2018 – Carl Icahn sells Tropicana casinos in $1.85 bln deal; 03/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS REPORTS FIRST QUARTER NET REVENUE OF $440.2 MILLION, OPERATING INCOME OF $54.2 MILLION AND ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $103.5 MILLION; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS INC – CO WILL FUND $640 MLN OF CASH CONSIDERATION PAYABLE IN ACQUISITION; 16/04/2018 – Tropicana Entertainment Inc. Announces Definitive Sales Agreement; 15/05/2018 – Eldorado Resorts Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Eldorado Resorts ‘B+’ Rating; Outlook Stable; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado, Gaming & Leisure to Buy Tropicana for $1.85 Billion

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold ERI shares while 59 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 62.40 million shares or 3.06% less from 64.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche State Bank Ag holds 0% or 23,776 shares. Rwc Asset Mgmt Llp owns 189,491 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Tower Lc (Trc) has 5,186 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. International Grp owns 170,596 shares. Wellington Mgmt Group Inc Llp holds 0% of its portfolio in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NYSEARCA:ERI) for 53,556 shares. Moreover, Hanson Mcclain Inc has 0% invested in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NYSEARCA:ERI) for 100 shares. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Corp, Illinois-based fund reported 33,960 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr owns 13 shares for 0% of their portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement stated it has 65,400 shares. Bluecrest Cap Limited invested in 0.01% or 4,317 shares. Proshare Limited accumulated 0% or 12,537 shares. Voloridge Investment Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 8,975 shares. Connecticut-based Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NYSEARCA:ERI). 15,000 were accumulated by Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corp. Dimensional Fund Lp holds 0.01% or 727,033 shares in its portfolio.

Lafitte Capital Management Lp, which manages about $255.42M and $195.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 20,657 shares to 1.01M shares, valued at $44.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold GLW shares while 305 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 538.21 million shares or 3.13% less from 555.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cetera Advsrs Lc holds 0.04% or 22,946 shares in its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 162,231 shares. First Allied Advisory invested in 23,436 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Franklin Res has 1.13M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Tower Bridge Advsrs holds 0% or 47,548 shares. Denali Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.07% or 14,600 shares in its portfolio. Amg Funds Limited Co accumulated 52,484 shares. Prudential Public Ltd has 0% invested in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) for 27,200 shares. Chesapeake Asset Mngmt Limited Company reported 19,396 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al owns 104,039 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 13,775 shares. Atlantic Union National Bank & Trust Corp invested in 81,233 shares. 28,857 are held by Benedict Finance Advsrs. Fiduciary Trust reported 40,595 shares.

Signaturefd Llc, which manages about $2.04B and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 13,623 shares to 74,916 shares, valued at $2.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 80,688 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,988 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG).