Lafitte Capital Management LP Has Cut Eldorado Resorts (ERI) Holding by $2.30 Million; Stock Value Rose; Valmark Advisers Raised Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Position

Valmark Advisers Inc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 10.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valmark Advisers Inc bought 3,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,147 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.18M, up from 36,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $289.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $115.46. About 3.96 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 24/05/2018 – KALB News Channel 5: #BREAKING Multiple sources say fatal explosion happened at P&G Thursday morning; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Drives Sales with Premium Product; 04/05/2018 – Cramer Remix: Why Apple is a better version of Procter & Gamble; 23/03/2018 – P&G to Webcast Discussion of Third Quarter 2017/18 Earnings Results on April 20; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SEES INTENSIFYING RETAIL COMPETITION; 19/04/2018 – P&G Acquires The Consumer Health Business Of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany; 09/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G-founded nonprofit moving to UC’s 1819 Innovation Hub; 06/04/2018 – Can P&G Still Be Saved? — Barrons.com; 17/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G manager joins Pure Romance to launch digital marketing

Lafitte Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (ERI) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafitte Capital Management Lp sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.58 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.66M, down from 1.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafitte Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Eldorado Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $45.7. About 889,072 shares traded. Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) has risen 11.62% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ERI News: 27/04/2018 – The Cordish Companies and Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERI) Announce New Joint Venture to Develop World-Class, Mixed-Use; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS TO BUY TROPICANA ENTERTAINMENT IN ACCRETIVE; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS – CO, ELDORADO RESORTS RECEIVED REQUEST FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION FROM FTC RELATED WITH REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION; 16/04/2018 – ICAHN ENTERPRISES – AGGREGATE CONSIDERATION WILL BE INCREASED BY AMOUNT OF NET PROCEEDS RECEIVED IN CONNECTION WITH ARUBA DISPOSITION; 16/04/2018 – Icahn’s Tropicana To Sell Assets To Gaming & Leisure, Eldorado In $1.85 Billion Deal — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – Eldorado Resorts 1Q Rev $440.2M; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts: GLPI to Acquire Tropicana Property Portfolio Except MontBleu Casino and Tropicana Arub; 03/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS REPORTS FIRST QUARTER NET REVENUE OF $440.2 MILLION, OPERATING INCOME OF $54.2 MILLION AND ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $103.5 MILLION; 16/04/2018 – Carl Icahn sells Tropicana casinos in $1.85 bln deal; 23/04/2018 – UMPQUA INVESTMENTS EXPANDS LEADERSHIP TEAM; REPORTS HIRE OF ERI

Analysts await Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NYSEARCA:ERI) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 29.79% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.47 per share. ERI’s profit will be $47.41 million for 18.73 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.49 actual earnings per share reported by Eldorado Resorts, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.49% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold ERI shares while 59 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 62.40 million shares or 3.06% less from 64.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.01% or 23,200 shares in its portfolio. Ohio-based Victory Cap Management Inc has invested 0.15% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NYSEARCA:ERI). Us Savings Bank De owns 824 shares. Dorsey Wright And Assocs invested 0.01% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NYSEARCA:ERI). Navellier Associates has invested 0.26% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NYSEARCA:ERI). Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 56 shares or 0% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Gp invested in 1.72 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. Petrus Tru Lta owns 4,776 shares. 30,122 are owned by Bb&T. Mason Street Advsr Limited Co accumulated 34,589 shares. Castleark Management Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.56% or 317,545 shares. Wellington Management Group Llp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 53,556 shares. 1492 Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 18,081 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Co holds 0% or 7,469 shares in its portfolio. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa reported 66,447 shares.

Lafitte Capital Management Lp, which manages about $255.42M and $195.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 20,657 shares to 1.01 million shares, valued at $44.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Valmark Advisers Inc, which manages about $4.84B and $4.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VAW) by 11,958 shares to 192,777 shares, valued at $23.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (LQD) by 390,938 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.67 million shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hugh Johnson Advsr Limited Co holds 0.3% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 9,357 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 14.27M shares. Ntv Asset Limited Liability owns 1.19% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 40,030 shares. Massachusetts Fin Svcs Ma has invested 0.08% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Reliant Inv Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 6,586 shares. Lodestar Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company Il reported 0.87% stake. Janney Capital Ltd Liability holds 172,992 shares or 0.94% of its portfolio. Rbf Ltd Liability Corp holds 5,214 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Fairview Invest Limited Company holds 0.22% or 40,369 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Fmr Limited Com has 0.44% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 35.40 million shares. Chilton Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 1.05% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 114,261 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams has invested 1.33% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Griffin Asset Mgmt reported 1.11% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Miracle Mile Advsr Ltd Llc has invested 0.05% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Cypress Capital Ltd Company accumulated 37,310 shares or 0.72% of the stock.

