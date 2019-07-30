Lafitte Capital Management LP Has Boosted Stake in Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI) as Share Value Rose; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Price Rose While First National Bank Of Hutchinson Increased Position

First National Bank Of Hutchinson increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 29.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Hutchinson bought 4,092 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,988 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47M, up from 13,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Hutchinson who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $319.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $75.39. About 4.35 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 30/05/2018 – EXXON SAYS 97% INVESTORS VOTE IN FAVOR OF ELECTING DIRECTORS; 07/03/2018 – Exxon: Upstream Plans Involve Low-Cost-Of-Supply Investments in U.S. Tight Oil, Deepwater, LNG; 07/03/2018 – SPOKESMAN OF TURKEY’S ERDOGAN SAYS RECEIVED INFO THAT AN EXXON SHIP IS HEADING TO MEDITERRANEAN FOR HYDROCARBON EXPLORATION, WILL CONTINUE TO PRESERVE RIGHTS; 28/03/2018 – U.S. shale producer Concho offers $8 billion for rival RSP Permian; 20/04/2018 – Colorado counties sue Exxon, Suncor over climate change; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – RESULTS SUPPORT DISCUSSIONS WITH JV PARTNERS ON THREE-TRAIN EXPANSION CONCEPT FOR PNG LNG LIQUEFIED NATURAL GAS PLANT NEAR PORT MORESBY; 20/03/2018 – Exxon Says U.S. Gulf Coast Plastics Project Could Begin By 2021; 14/05/2018 – Renaissance Technologies Adds Amazon, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 27/04/2018 – EXXON IN TALKS WITH DUTCH GOVT ON GRONINGEN FIELD PHASE OUT; 27/04/2018 – STONE ENERGY TO BUY RAM POWELL FROM SHELL, EXXONMOBIL, ANADARKO

Lafitte Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc (MCRI) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafitte Capital Management Lp bought 20,657 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.01 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.34 million, up from 988,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafitte Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $865.11M market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $48.02. About 43,218 shares traded. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) has risen 0.90% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MCRI News: 08/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – Monarch Casino & Resort to Participate at 2018 Wells Fargo Gaming, Hospitality and Leisure Conference; 20/04/2018 – DJ Monarch Casino & Resort Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCRI); 26/04/2018 – MONARCH CASINO & RESORT INC MCRI.O – QTRLY SHR $ 0.36; 14/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 Monarch Casino & Resort to Participate at the 30th Annual Roth Conference; 26/04/2018 – Monarch Casino 1Q Rev $56.3M; 23/05/2018 – Prota/MCRI Completes Enrolment of Phase 2b Multicentre Clinical Trial of Probiotic Oral Immunotherapy for the Treatment of Peanut Allergy (PPOIT-003); 26/04/2018 – Monarch Casino 1Q EPS 36c; 09/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 15

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northpointe Capital Ltd Company invested in 3.58% or 141,055 shares. The Texas-based Fruth Management has invested 2.1% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Bahl Gaynor Inc stated it has 1.38% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). S&Co reported 2.11% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Moreover, Wade G W Inc has 6.2% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 812,442 shares. Trustmark Bancorporation Department accumulated 91,535 shares. Tru Of Toledo Na Oh owns 71,502 shares or 1.48% of their US portfolio. 75,056 are held by Compton Capital Management Ri. Capital Ltd Ltd Llc owns 3,236 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.78% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). St Johns Investment Management Communications Lc holds 18,607 shares. Cutter & Brokerage reported 0.24% stake. Ashfield Cap Ptnrs Lc, California-based fund reported 78,158 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr holds 73 shares. Moreno Evelyn V reported 1.89% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Exxon downgraded at RBC as macro headwinds mount – Seeking Alpha" on July 18, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: "9 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy for Every Investor – Investorplace.com" published on July 30, 2019, Investorplace.com published: "Why $70 Looks Like a Floor for Exxon Stock – Investorplace.com" on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: "4 Oil Stocks to Sell Now – Investorplace.com" published on July 03, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com's news article titled: "New Orleans May Face Daunting Tropical Storm, More Flooding This Week – Benzinga" with publication date: July 10, 2019.