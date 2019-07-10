Lafitte Capital Management LP Decreased Stake in Eldorado Resorts (ERI) as Stock Price Rose; As Caesars Entmt (CZR) Stock Value Declined, Monarch Alternative Capital LP Lowered by $16.08 Million Its Position

Lafitte Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (ERI) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafitte Capital Management Lp sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.58 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.66 million, down from 1.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafitte Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Eldorado Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $48.19. About 3.36 million shares traded or 137.43% up from the average. Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) has risen 11.62% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ERI News: 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts: Tropicana Intends to Dispose of Tropicana Aruba Resort and Casino Prior to Closing; 15/05/2018 – ERI Scientific Beta highlights the importance of market risk in smart beta strategies; 30/03/2018 – TABLE-Eri Holfdings 6083.T – 9-MTH group results; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS TO BUY GRAND VICTORIA CASINO FOR $327.5M CASH; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS – CO, ELDORADO RESORTS RECEIVED REQUEST FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION FROM FTC RELATED WITH REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION; 27/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – CORDISH COMPANIES, CO FORM 50-50 JV THAT WILL DESIGN & DEVELOP A MIXED-USE ENTERTAINMENT & HOSPITALITY DESTINATION IN POMPANO, FL; 16/04/2018 – Carl Icahn sells Tropicana casinos in $1.85 bln deal; 14/05/2018 – Eldorado Resorts Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Icahn Enterprises Tropicana Unit to Merge Its Gaming and Hotel Ops Into Eldorado Resorts; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts to Fund Remaining $640M of Cash Consideration Payabl

Monarch Alternative Capital Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 65.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp sold 2.01M shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.05M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.13 million, down from 3.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $12.09. About 24.57 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has declined 26.85% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 16/04/2018 – Gwen Stefani Fans Celebrate New Las Vegas Residency, Welcome Pop Icon With Elaborate Event At Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino; 01/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Recognized by CIO as One of the CIO 100 Award Winners; 10/05/2018 – CORRECT: CAESARS PREPARED TO INVEST WHATEVER IT TAKES IN JAPAN; 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: Resort Will be $200M Non-Gaming, Beach-Front Project; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Will Continue to Operate Both Properties Under Terms of Long-Term Leases With VICI Properties; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: Announces New $500M Shr Repurchase Authorization; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT,VICI LOI FOR ASSET SALE, LEASE AMENDMENTS; 25/04/2018 – CAESARS REPORTS DEVELOPMENT OF CAESARS PALACE LUXURY RESORT; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT WITH BUENA VISTA GAMING AUTHORITY TO BRING A NEW HARRAH’S-BRANDED FACILITY TO NORTHERN CALIFORNIA; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Plans to Sell Two Properties to Vici

Monarch Alternative Capital Lp, which manages about $6.62 billion and $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 385,500 shares to 3.09 million shares, valued at $871.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks – Futures Rise as China Confirms Trump-Xi Meeting – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Caesars Entertainment’s Shares Have Jumped 74.1% in 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 06, 2019, Fool.com published: “New Jersey Beats Nevada for the Sports Betting Crown in May – The Motley Fool” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What Makes Caesars Entertainment (CZR) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now? – Nasdaq” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ: CZR) on Behalf of Caesars Shareholders and Encourages Caesars Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa reported 204,681 shares stake. Clearline Cap Lp, New York-based fund reported 652,648 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 0% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 126,260 shares. Illinois-based Optimum Invest Advsr has invested 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 112,319 shares. Two Sigma Ltd Com invested in 0% or 11,133 shares. Principal Fincl Gp, Iowa-based fund reported 2.56 million shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can holds 356,885 shares. Jefferies Grp Limited Liability Company has 763,143 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 232,723 are held by Oregon Employees Retirement Fund. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability has 23,337 shares. Van Eck Associates reported 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability holds 0% or 1,115 shares. New York-based Marathon Asset Limited Partnership has invested 4.25% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Moreover, Ameritas Inv Prtn has 0.07% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR).

Analysts await Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.02 EPS, down 150.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $-0.32 actual EPS reported by Caesars Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -93.75% EPS growth.

Analysts await Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 29.79% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.47 per share. ERI’s profit will be $47.41 million for 19.75 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.49 actual EPS reported by Eldorado Resorts, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.49% EPS growth.

More notable recent Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Caesars Entertainment News: CZR Stock Pops on Takeover Developments – Nasdaq” on June 07, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Caesars Entertainment Corporation – PRNewswire” published on June 24, 2019, Fool.com published: “Stock Market News: Caesars Wins Big; Walmart Gets Sued – Motley Fool” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Fresh Stock Records Within Reach – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Q2 Earnings Season ‘Kabuki Dance’ Rife With Downward Guidance. Bad? No, Good! Buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Lafitte Capital Management Lp, which manages about $255.42 million and $195.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 20,657 shares to 1.01 million shares, valued at $44.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold ERI shares while 59 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 62.40 million shares or 3.06% less from 64.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) for 199,082 shares. 145,450 are owned by Manufacturers Life The. Hanson Mcclain reported 0% of its portfolio in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Tower Research Limited Com (Trc) reported 5,186 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Legal And General Gru Plc has 0% invested in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) for 68,467 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.02% or 26,011 shares. Aperio Group Ltd Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). The Maryland-based Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). 87,761 were accumulated by Three Peaks Cap Llc. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Coe Mgmt Ltd accumulated 16,774 shares or 0.91% of the stock. Moreover, Raymond James & Assoc has 0.01% invested in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) for 70,934 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) for 13,830 shares. Advisory Network Limited Liability Co stated it has 825 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 4,280 are held by Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Llc.