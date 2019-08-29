Lafitte Capital Management LP Decreased Its Stake in Full House Resorts (FLL) by $880,354 as Market Value Declined; Catalyst Capital Advisors Decreased Position in Aon Plc (AON) by $1.14 Million

Lafitte Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Full House Resorts Inc (FLL) by 92.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafitte Capital Management Lp sold 440,177 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.28% . The hedge fund held 34,906 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71,000, down from 475,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafitte Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Full House Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.69M market cap company. The stock increased 4.74% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $1.99. About 1,675 shares traded. Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) has declined 37.50% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.50% the S&P500. Some Historical FLL News: 11/05/2018 – Full House Resorts 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Full House Resorts; 16/04/2018 – Full House Resorts Announces Commencement of Construction of Ferry Boat Roads at Rising Star Casino Resort; 26/03/2018 – Full House Resorts Announces Closing of Its Registered Direct Offering; 11/05/2018 – Full House Resorts 1Q Rev $37.9M; 11/05/2018 – FULL HOUSE RESORTS INC – FLOODING IN RISING SUN AND A MEDIOCRE SKI SEASON IN LAKE TAHOE AFFECTED OPERATIONS IN QUARTER; 29/03/2018 – Full House Resorts Receives Unanimous Recommendation From Cripple Creek Historic Preservation Commission for Its Bronco Billy; 15/05/2018 – Park West Asset Management Buys 4.8% of Full House Resorts; 28/03/2018 – GAMCO INVESTORS INC AND ITS AFFILIATES REPORTS 7.54 PCT STAKE IN FULL HOUSE RESORTS INC AS OF MARCH 23 – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – Full House Resorts Receives Unanimous Recommendation From Cripple Creek Historic Preservation Commission for Its Bronco Billy’s Expansion Project

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 5.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc sold 6,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The institutional investor held 108,300 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.49 million, down from 115,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $190.55. About 481,038 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 26/03/2018 – Aon Benfield’s Connolly to retire; 13/04/2018 – Aon Announces 11% Increase To Annual Cash Dividend; 13/04/2018 – AON RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 40C/SHR FROM 36C/SHR

Analysts await Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.44 EPS, up 9.92% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.31 per share. AON’s profit will be $339.61 million for 33.08 P/E if the $1.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual EPS reported by Aon plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.99% negative EPS growth.

More news for Aon plc (NYSE:AON) were recently published by: Nasdaq.com, which released: “Coming off the most expensive two-year period ever recorded, market conditions will continue to evolve as underwriters assess their individual profitability – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019. Businesswire.com‘s article titled: “Insurance Labor Outlook Study Results to be Revealed During Webinar – Business Wire” and published on August 12, 2019 is yet another important article.

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $653.50 million and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW) by 6,665 shares to 9,362 shares, valued at $902,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Semgroup Corp (NYSE:SEMG) by 224,676 shares in the quarter, for a total of 620,363 shares, and has risen its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA).

More notable recent Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “20 Gambling Stocks to Play the Booming Economy – Investorplace.com” on May 24, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “JetBlue gets more aggressive with Europe plans – Seeking Alpha” published on June 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Micro-Cap Stocks Ready To Explode – Nasdaq” on November 15, 2017. More interesting news about Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Sunday Breakfast: Stocks To Watch – Seeking Alpha” published on May 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Churchill Downs: Still That Valuation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 15, 2019.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $78,850 activity. 5,000 shares were bought by Fanger Lewis A., worth $10,800 on Thursday, March 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold FLL shares while 5 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 10.70 million shares or 2.96% less from 11.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 48,300 were reported by Deutsche Bancorp Ag. Amer Financial Grp Inc accumulated 54,400 shares. Missouri-based Kennedy Cap has invested 0.06% in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL). Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Company owns 22,478 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada holds 4,000 shares. Moreover, Sand Hill Ltd has 0% invested in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) for 15,804 shares. Moreover, Bridgeway Capital has 0% invested in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) for 141,000 shares. Creative Planning invested in 0% or 57,531 shares. Lafitte Cap Limited Partnership stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL). Lenox Wealth Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 0% or 5,000 shares. Aspiriant Limited Co has invested 0.01% in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL). Northern Trust has invested 0% of its portfolio in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL). Blackrock Inc reported 0% in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL). Vanguard Group Inc Inc reported 994,030 shares stake. 1.86M are held by Franklin Resource.