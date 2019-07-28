Lafitte Capital Management LP Decreased Its Full House Resorts (FLL) Holding as Valuation Declined; As Walmart (WMT) Shares Rose, Shareholder Td Capital Management Has Upped Its Stake

Lafitte Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Full House Resorts Inc (FLL) by 92.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafitte Capital Management Lp sold 440,177 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.85% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 34,906 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71,000, down from 475,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafitte Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Full House Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.45M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1.76. About 56,498 shares traded or 2.08% up from the average. Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) has declined 31.67% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLL News: 19/04/2018 – Full House Resorts Receives Initial Approvals From Cripple Creek City Council for Its Bronco Billy’s Expansion Project; 22/03/2018 – Full House Resorts Announces Registered Direct Offering; 25/05/2018 – Triple Crown Casinos Files Lawsuit Against City of Cripple Creek, Full House Resorts, Inc; 26/03/2018 – Full House Resorts Announces Closing of Its Registered Direct Offering; 16/04/2018 – Full House Resorts Announces Commencement of Construction of Ferry Boat Roads at Rising Star Casino Resort; 15/05/2018 – Park West Asset Management Buys 4.8% of Full House Resorts; 28/03/2018 – Gamco Reports 7.5% Stake in Full House Resorts; 11/05/2018 – Full House Resorts 1Q Loss $4.3M; 29/03/2018 – Full House Resorts Receives Unanimous Recommendation From Cripple Creek Historic Preservation Commission for Its Bronco Billy; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Full House Resorts

Td Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 156.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Capital Management Llc bought 4,216 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,914 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $674,000, up from 2,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $322.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $113.02. About 4.69 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 28/04/2018 – SAINSBURY SAYS IN ADVANCED DISCUSSIONS WITH WALMART ON ASDA; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Sainsbury’s tie-up under new scrutiny, over 100 MPs criticise changes to staff pay – The Times; 30/05/2018 – Walmart Announces 2018 Formal Business and Annual Shareholders’ Meeting Voting Results; 29/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Walmart urges China suppliers to cut CO2 by 50 mln T by 2020; 05/04/2018 – Home Furn News: Reports: Amazon, Walmart Courting Leading Indian E-Tailer; 30/04/2018 – Walmart Leaves Grocery Market That Is Tougher Than the U.S., for Now — Heard on the Street; 30/04/2018 – Walmart Expands Granite Gold® to Online Customers; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Walmart to buy India’s Flipkart for $16 bln; 15/03/2018 – Walmart sued by former exec alleging unlawful conduct in e-commerce business pinned against Amazon; 23/04/2018 – Walmart Sees India’s Flipkart as Key to Atone for China Missteps

More notable recent Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Walmart’s Billion Dollar Mistake – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Lack Of Qualified Truck Drivers Being Felt Across US-Mexico Border Region – Benzinga” published on July 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Walmartâ€™s Trading at an All-Time High: Time to Sell? – Investorplace.com” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top E-Commerce Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wagner Bowman Mngmt holds 12,477 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Farmers Tru stated it has 2.22% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Iowa Commercial Bank holds 0.1% or 2,312 shares. Moreover, Diversified Tru has 0.09% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Caxton Assoc Lp owns 0.1% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 6,767 shares. Ims Mgmt accumulated 14,195 shares or 1.13% of the stock. Scott & Selber Inc holds 1.41% or 27,728 shares in its portfolio. Paradigm Financial Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.14% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) or 3,719 shares. Moreover, Ghp Investment has 0.35% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 28,028 shares. 1St Source Comml Bank has invested 0.14% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). 20,433 are held by Counselors Of Maryland Llc. Boltwood Capital Management holds 0.93% or 14,648 shares in its portfolio. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation, California-based fund reported 330,153 shares. Matarin Cap Mngmt Lc invested in 50,885 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Cap Mgmt Associate Ny owns 4,800 shares.

Td Capital Management Llc, which manages about $485.45 million and $474.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 4,757 shares to 65,917 shares, valued at $4.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Lafitte Capital Management Lp, which manages about $255.42 million and $195.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 20,657 shares to 1.01 million shares, valued at $44.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold FLL shares while 5 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 10.70 million shares or 2.96% less from 11.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Penn Cap Mngmt Co Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) for 116,990 shares. Fairpointe Ltd Com invested 0.02% in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL). 739,458 were reported by Gabelli Funds Llc. White Pine Capital Limited Liability holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) for 263,605 shares. Lafitte Capital Limited Partnership has 0.04% invested in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) for 34,906 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0% in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) or 11,051 shares. Teton invested in 1.12 million shares or 0.22% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) for 216,525 shares. Blackrock Inc invested in 0% or 71,866 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd holds 978,092 shares. Creative Planning has invested 0% in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL). Aspiriant Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL). Kennedy Cap Inc reported 1.31 million shares. Northern Tru accumulated 0% or 31,610 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada reported 0% of its portfolio in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL).

Since March 5, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $78,850 activity. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $44,400 was bought by THOMAS CRAIG W.