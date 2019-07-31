Lafitte Capital Management LP Cut Its Full House Resorts (FLL) Stake as Shares Declined; Scientific Games (SGMS) Market Value Declined While Quantitative Investment Management Has Decreased by $1.16 Million Its Holding

Quantitative Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Scientific Games Corp (SGMS) by 69.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc sold 57,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.84% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 25,200 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $514,000, down from 83,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Scientific Games Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.98B market cap company. The stock increased 3.30% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $20.67. About 875,675 shares traded. Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) has declined 64.11% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.54% the S&P500. Some Historical SGMS News: 15/03/2018 – Scientific Games Wins Two International Awards For Corporate Social Responsibility; 20/03/2018 – Scientific Games: Wins New, five-YEAR Contract From Lotto Rheinland-Pfalz GmbH; 26/04/2018 – Scientific Games Installs World’s First Land-Based PRIZM GAMETABLE® At Caesars Entertainment Resorts In Atlantic City; 02/05/2018 – Scientific Games: Tim Bucher to Join Co as Chief Pdt Officer; 16/03/2018 – SCIENTIFIC GAMES REPORTS LAUNCH OF NATIONAL LOTTERY OF KAZAKHST; 20/03/2018 – Scientific Games Builds on Success of Lottery Instant Game Growth in Germany With New, Five-Year Contract; 03/04/2018 – SYMPHONY SOLUTIONS PARTNERSHIP W/ SCIENTIFIC GAMES DIGITAL; 21/05/2018 – Canada’s OLG Extends Instant Games Contract With Scientific Games; 17/04/2018 – Scientific Games Launches Online Sports Betting Platform For Szerencsejáték Zrt., Hungary’s State-Owned Lottery And Largest G; 08/05/2018 – Inspired Announces Ground-Breaking Virtual Sports Offering With Pennsylvania Lottery And Scientific Games

Lafitte Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Full House Resorts Inc (FLL) by 92.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafitte Capital Management Lp analyzed 440,177 shares as the company's stock declined 0.85% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 34,906 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71,000, down from 475,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafitte Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Full House Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $49.07M market cap company. The stock increased 5.81% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $1.82. About 45,837 shares traded. Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) has declined 31.67% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.10% the S&P500.

Lafitte Capital Management Lp, which manages about $255.42 million and $195.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 20,657 shares to 1.01 million shares, valued at $44.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold FLL shares while 5 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 10.70 million shares or 2.96% less from 11.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) for 100,000 shares. The Ohio-based American Grp Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL). Lenox Wealth Inc stated it has 5,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rmb Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL). 48,300 are owned by Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag. Aspiriant Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 77,600 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The Texas-based Bridgeway Mgmt Inc has invested 0% in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL). Moreover, California Pub Employees Retirement System has 0% invested in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL). Sand Hill Advisors Ltd Liability reported 0% stake. Creative Planning reported 0% of its portfolio in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL). Penn Co Inc holds 116,990 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Lpl Lc, a California-based fund reported 22,478 shares. The Missouri-based Kennedy Cap Inc has invested 0.06% in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL). Vanguard holds 994,030 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Teton Advsrs has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL).

Since March 5, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $78,850 activity. On Thursday, May 30 the insider THOMAS CRAIG W bought $44,400.

More notable recent Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Making Money In The Aftermath Of Las Vegas Massacre, With Insights From A Local Hero And Original Vegas Maverick – Seeking Alpha" on January 29, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Full House Resorts: Story Is Better, Execution Isn't – Seeking Alpha" published on August 27, 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold SGMS shares while 48 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 56.12 million shares or 0.59% more from 55.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura has 524,826 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Prudential Fincl has invested 0% in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). Prescott Group Capital Mgmt Limited owns 75,000 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Cooper Creek Ptnrs Mngmt Lc has invested 1.76% in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). Retirement Of Alabama, Alabama-based fund reported 72,050 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md owns 44,423 shares. Comerica Bancshares reported 24,840 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hbk Invs Lp invested in 66,521 shares. Goldman Sachs reported 829,316 shares stake. 91,504 are held by Hap Trading Ltd Liability. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 11,718 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mason Street Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 29,433 shares. Sg Americas Ltd stated it has 16,927 shares. Aperio Group Inc Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) for 29,297 shares. Tudor Corp Et Al has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS).

Analysts await Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.02 earnings per share, up 133.33% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. SGMS’s profit will be $1.92 million for 258.38 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Scientific Games Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.62% negative EPS growth.

Since June 17, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.12 million activity.

Quantitative Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.89 billion and $1.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sherwin (NYSE:SHW) by 8,900 shares to 17,500 shares, valued at $7.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First American Corp (The) (NYSE:FAF) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,800 shares, and has risen its stake in United States Steel Corp (NYSE:X).