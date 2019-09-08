Lafitte Capital Management LP Cut Eldorado Resorts (ERI) Stake by $2.30 Million; Market Value Declined; Fine Capital Partners LP Lowered Its Position in Superior Energy Svcs (SPN) as Valuation Declined

Lafitte Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (ERI) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafitte Capital Management Lp sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.67% . The hedge fund held 1.58M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.66M, down from 1.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafitte Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Eldorado Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $39. About 1.44M shares traded. Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) has risen 8.46% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.46% the S&P500. Some Historical ERI News: 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS TO BUY TROPICANA ENTERTAINMENT IN ACCRETIVE; 03/05/2018 – Eldorado Resorts 1Q EPS 27c; 18/05/2018 – Casino lenders brace for refi wave after sports betting ruling; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – ISSUANCE OF REQUEST EXTENDS WAITING PERIOD UNDER HSR ACT UNTIL 30 DAYS AFTER CO, CDI SUBSTANTIALLY COMPLY WITH REQUEST; 16/04/2018 – Carl Icahn sells Tropicana casinos in $1.85 bln deal; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts to Fund Deal Using Cash From Previously Announced Asset Sales; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS SAYS FTC REQUEST IN CONNECTION WITH FTC’S REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – MGM RESORTS WILL RECEIVE ITS 50 PERCENT SHARE OF NET PROCEEDS AFTER CERTAIN TRANSACTION COSTS, OR APPROXIMATELY $162 MLN; 16/04/2018 – MGM Resorts International Announces Sale Of Grand Victoria Casino For $327.5 Million; 16/04/2018 – Icahn Enterprises Tropicana Unit to Merge Its Gaming and Hotel Ops Into Eldorado Resorts

Fine Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Superior Energy Svcs Inc (SPN) by 9.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fine Capital Partners Lp sold 438,390 shares as the company’s stock declined 73.16% . The hedge fund held 4.13M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.27M, down from 4.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fine Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Superior Energy Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.46M market cap company. The stock increased 12.59% or $0.0396 during the last trading session, reaching $0.3542. About 12.55M shares traded or 206.90% up from the average. Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) has declined 90.76% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 90.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SPN News: 24/04/2018 – Superior Energy 1Q Loss $59.7M; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 29/03/2018 – MFS Mid Cap Value Fund Adds Adient, Exits Superior Energy; 11/04/2018 – Superior Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Massachusetts Financial Services Exits Superior Energy; 24/04/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 34C, EST. LOSS/SHR 34C; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 6.9% Position in Superior Energy; 24/04/2018 – Superior Energy 1Q Rev $482.3M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Superior Energy Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPN); 24/04/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 39C

Analysts await Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $-0.20 earnings per share, down 42.86% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.14 per share. After $-0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Superior Energy Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.03% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold SPN shares while 55 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 149.72 million shares or 3.88% less from 155.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mariner Ltd has 0% invested in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) for 10,940 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 118,327 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Legal General Group Pcl owns 514,340 shares. Schroder Invest Mgmt Group reported 0% of its portfolio in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 157,474 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur, New York-based fund reported 31,111 shares. 174,073 are owned by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Shelton Cap Management holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) for 73 shares. Proshare Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 21,167 shares. Nikko Asset Mgmt Americas reported 0.08% stake. Vanguard Grp owns 15.36 million shares. Geode Mgmt Limited Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN). Brinker has invested 0.01% in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN). Principal Fincl Inc invested in 1.27 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fmr Limited Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN).

Analysts await Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NYSEARCA:ERI) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.66 earnings per share, up 26.92% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.52 per share. ERI’s profit will be $50.62M for 14.77 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Eldorado Resorts, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 175.00% EPS growth.

Lafitte Capital Management Lp, which manages about $255.42 million and $195.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 20,657 shares to 1.01 million shares, valued at $44.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.