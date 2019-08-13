Lafitte Capital Management LP Cut Eldorado Resorts (ERI) Stake by $2.30 Million as Share Value Declined; As Dominion Energy (D) Market Valuation Declined, Kentucky Retirement Systems Raised Holding

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 22.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought 6,391 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 34,946 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.68 million, up from 28,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $75.38. About 3.03 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs 2018 Adj EPS $3.80-Adj EPS $4.25; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Reaffirmed Intent to Increase Dividend by 10 %/Share Annually Through 2020; 20/03/2018 – GRID2020 and Dominion Voltage, Inc. Deliver Grid Optimization for Canada; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Credit Improvement Initiatives; Reaffirms Earnings and Dividend Guidance; 30/04/2018 – MFS Utilities Fund Adds CMS Energy, Exits Dominion Energy; 05/04/2018 – Dominion Energy, Dominion Energy Midstream Schedule First-Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION: STILL CONFIDENT ATLANTIC COAST PIPELINE MOVES FORWARD; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY TO PURSUE DIVESTITURE OF NON-CORE ASSETS; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q EPS 77c; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – ON MARCH 20, TERMINATED $500 MLN SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT

Lafitte Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (ERI) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafitte Capital Management Lp sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.67% . The hedge fund held 1.58 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.66 million, down from 1.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafitte Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Eldorado Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.28% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $40.56. About 935,491 shares traded. Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) has risen 8.46% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.46% the S&P500. Some Historical ERI News: 06/03/2018 Experts from ERI and CSR Weigh in on Potential Litigation Surge After Supreme Court Decision on Privacy Breaches; 03/05/2018 – Eldorado Resorts 1Q Rev $440.2M; 15/05/2018 – Eldorado Resorts Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Calixto Global Investors Buys 1.3% Position in Eldorado Resorts; 16/04/2018 – MGM Resorts International Announces Sale Of Grand Victoria Casino For $327.5 Million; 16/04/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Acquisition of the Real Estate Assets of Tropicana Entertainment; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts to Fund Deal Using Cash From Previously Announced Asset Sales; 15/05/2018 – Tropicana Entertainment Inc. Announces Completion of “Window-Shop” Period; 28/03/2018 – Ruth’s Chris Steak House Partners with Eldorado Resorts, Inc. to Bring Its Signature Sizzle to Reno; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – ISSUANCE OF REQUEST EXTENDS WAITING PERIOD UNDER HSR ACT UNTIL 30 DAYS AFTER CO, CDI SUBSTANTIALLY COMPLY WITH REQUEST

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity. The insider BENNETT JAMES A bought $499,994.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mcmillion Management Inc owns 0.14% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 3,466 shares. Kanawha Cap Mgmt Llc has 1.84% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Alexandria Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.08% or 7,214 shares. Marietta Ptnrs Lc stated it has 18,884 shares. 52,926 are owned by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital. Rh Dinel Invest Counsel has 0.33% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 4,400 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.07% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). 135,900 are owned by Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 127,462 shares. United Asset Strategies holds 1.34% or 74,177 shares. Moreover, Silvercrest Asset Group Inc Limited Co has 0.07% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). D E Shaw And holds 0% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) or 40,364 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Company reported 256,629 shares. Moreover, Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). The Missouri-based Parkside Finance Bancorp And Trust has invested 0.04% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Kentucky Retirement Systems, which manages about $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 8,712 shares to 242,728 shares, valued at $10.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Lafitte Capital Management Lp, which manages about $255.42 million and $195.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 20,657 shares to 1.01 million shares, valued at $44.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold ERI shares while 59 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 62.40 million shares or 3.06% less from 64.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Cubist Systematic Strategies has 38,347 shares. Kingdon Capital Ltd Liability Com accumulated 598,167 shares or 3.73% of the stock. Amalgamated Bank has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0.02% or 26,011 shares. 4,776 were accumulated by Petrus Tru Company Lta. Northern stated it has 1.08 million shares. Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.02% or 7,293 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, a New York-based fund reported 13,830 shares. Raymond James Associate stated it has 70,934 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs invested in 0.05% or 24,539 shares. Michigan-based Comerica Financial Bank has invested 0.03% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Rwc Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 189,491 shares. Grp One Trading Limited Partnership stated it has 7,367 shares. Fin Counselors Inc holds 4,550 shares.

