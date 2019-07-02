Lafitte Capital Management LP Boosted Its Stake in Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI) as Stock Price Rose; Weik Investment Services Holding in Tjx Companies (TJX) Has Lowered by $1.69 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Lafitte Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc (MCRI) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafitte Capital Management Lp bought 20,657 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.01 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.34 million, up from 988,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafitte Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $774.28 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $43.05. About 32,243 shares traded. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) has risen 0.90% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MCRI News: 23/05/2018 – Prota/MCRI Completes Enrolment of Phase 2b Multicentre Clinical Trial of Probiotic Oral Immunotherapy for the Treatment of Peanut Allergy (PPOIT-003); 14/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Monarch Casino 1Q Rev $56.3M; 26/04/2018 – MONARCH CASINO & RESORT INC MCRI.O – QTRLY SHR $ 0.36; 05/03/2018 Monarch Casino & Resort to Participate at the 30th Annual Roth Conference; 26/04/2018 – Monarch Casino 1Q EPS 36c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Monarch Casino & Resort Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCRI); 08/05/2018 – Monarch Casino & Resort to Participate at 2018 Wells Fargo Gaming, Hospitality and Leisure Conference; 09/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Conference May 15

Weik Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Tjx Companies (TJX) by 16.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weik Investment Services Inc sold 31,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 163,720 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.71 million, down from 195,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weik Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Tjx Companies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $52.67. About 2.00 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500.

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, up 6.90% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.58 per share. TJX’s profit will be $751.92M for 21.24 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

Weik Investment Services Inc, which manages about $228.44M and $204.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co. by 1,517 shares to 10,432 shares, valued at $3.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vontobel Asset Mgmt has invested 1.53% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Moreover, Churchill Management has 0.21% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Cincinnati Indemnity Company reported 27,500 shares. Schwartz Inv Counsel Inc owns 322,400 shares. Mai Management has 4,943 shares. Sei Investments Company reported 0.09% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Mason Street Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.19% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Baillie Gifford And Comm, United Kingdom-based fund reported 733,831 shares. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Lc reported 2.83% stake. Zebra Cap Management Ltd Liability Co stated it has 7,746 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Smithfield Tru Company reported 0.08% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Fincl Advantage Inc reported 89,146 shares. Linscomb Williams stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Cognios Capital Limited Liability Corporation reported 43,379 shares or 0.81% of all its holdings. First Allied Advisory Serv reported 17,172 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold MCRI shares while 28 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 10.68 million shares or 0.82% less from 10.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & Communications holds 877,643 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Llc has invested 0.01% in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI). 23,221 were reported by Morgan Dempsey Capital Mngmt Ltd. Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0% in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI). Comerica Bancorporation owns 9,464 shares. 710,666 are owned by Vanguard Grp. 10,382 were reported by Pub Sector Pension Investment Board. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, Tennessee-based fund reported 4,153 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Com accumulated 0.02% or 7,357 shares. Moreover, Wedge Cap Mgmt L LP Nc has 0.01% invested in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) for 29,030 shares. Wellington Management Gru Llp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI). Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon reported 0% of its portfolio in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI). Polar Asset Ptnrs has 0.22% invested in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) for 225,038 shares. Parkside Bankshares invested in 0% or 44 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.01% in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI).

