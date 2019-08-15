Lafitte Capital Management LP Boosted Its Holding in Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI) by $888,251 as Market Valuation Rose; As Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Stock Value Rose, Marietta Investment Partners Lifted Holding

Marietta Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Keysight Technologies (KEYS) by 11.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marietta Investment Partners Llc bought 9,226 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The institutional investor held 90,548 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.90M, up from 81,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marietta Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Keysight Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.04% or $4.46 during the last trading session, reaching $84.01. About 1.46M shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 09/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Enables VMware NSX Partners to Accelerate Testing and Reduce Certification Time from Months to Weeks; 06/03/2018 Keysight Technologies Announces $350M Share Repurchase Program; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ REV $999M; 12/03/2018 – Keysight’s Test Asset Optimization Services Saves CapEx and Avoids Downtime With Utilization and Health Monitoring; 12/03/2018 – Keysight’s Test Asset Optimization Services Saves CapEx and Avoids Downtime With Utilization and Health Monitoring; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan US Technology Adds Keysight, Exits Facebook; 11/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, to Spotlight Solutions at RSA 2018 that Prove Network Visibility Delivers Better Network Security; 16/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Enhances Visibility Solutions With Threat Insights Into Malicious Activity; 11/04/2018 – Keysight Delivers First-to-Market 28 GHz Channel Sounding Solution to Japan’s Leading Mobile Operator for 5G Research Project; 04/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers Next Generation Network Bypass Switch to Market

Lafitte Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc (MCRI) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafitte Capital Management Lp bought 20,657 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.42% . The hedge fund held 1.01 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.34 million, up from 988,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafitte Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $795.03 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.58% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $44.13. About 28,638 shares traded. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) has risen 0.79% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MCRI News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Monarch Casino & Resort Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCRI); 09/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Monarch Casino 1Q Rev $56.3M; 08/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – Monarch Casino 1Q EPS 36c; 05/03/2018 Monarch Casino & Resort to Participate at the 30th Annual Roth Conference; 23/05/2018 – Prota/MCRI Completes Enrolment of Phase 2b Multicentre Clinical Trial of Probiotic Oral Immunotherapy for the Treatment of Peanut Allergy (PPOIT-003); 26/04/2018 – MONARCH CASINO & RESORT INC MCRI.O – QTRLY SHR $ 0.36; 08/05/2018 – Monarch Casino & Resort to Participate at 2018 Wells Fargo Gaming, Hospitality and Leisure Conference

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold MCRI shares while 28 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 10.68 million shares or 0.82% less from 10.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Bancorp Of Ny Mellon has invested 0% in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI). Morgan Dempsey Cap Ltd Liability Co has 0.41% invested in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI). Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI). Financial Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0% in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0% of its portfolio in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI). Icon Advisers Inc invested in 0.05% or 12,100 shares. Citigroup Incorporated stated it has 6,856 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0% or 454 shares. Venator Cap Mgmt Ltd holds 2.84% in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) or 62,400 shares. Sg Americas Securities Lc invested in 4,269 shares or 0% of the stock. 21,443 are owned by Tiaa Cref Mgmt Limited Liability Com. First Quadrant LP Ca has 4,500 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Vanguard Group Incorporated holds 0% or 710,666 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Management Group Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 553,198 shares.

More notable recent Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Monarch Casino & Resort Reports Record First Quarter Net Revenue of $58.7 Million, Net Income of $7.0 Million and Adjusted EBITDA of $13.7 Million – GlobeNewswire” on April 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Company News For Jun 25, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Gambling Stock Roundup: MGM & LVS’ Q2 Picture Disappoints, MLCO & MCRI Earnings Beat – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Tilray, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Monarch Casino & Resort Reports Second Quarter Record Net Revenue of $62.8 Million, Net Income of $9.3 Million and Record Adjusted EBITDA of $16.5 Million – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

More notable recent Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Keysight Supports Leading Number of GCF Validated 5G Radio Frequency Conformance (RCT) Test Cases Following CAG#59 Meeting – Business Wire” on July 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “UBS Upgrades SurveyMonkey, Highlights 3 Keys To Success – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “At US$84.36, Is Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Keysight, Qualcomm Collaborate to Obtain Industry-First GCF Validation of 5G Radio Frequency (RF) Demodulation and Radio Resource Management (RRM) Test Cases – Business Wire” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Keysight Delivers a Leading Number of 5G New Radio (NR) Protocol Conformance Test Cases Validated by GCF and PTCRB – Business Wire” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold KEYS shares while 156 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 155.70 million shares or 4.15% less from 162.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Cap Limited Liability Corp reported 26,939 shares. Catalyst Cap Advsr Limited Liability Company has 327 shares. Stratos Wealth Prns Ltd owns 3,360 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Jane Street Group Inc Limited has 0% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 16,238 shares. Loomis Sayles & Limited Partnership owns 0.03% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 201,583 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc reported 392,966 shares. Advsrs Asset Management accumulated 16,395 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Bluemountain Capital Management Lc, a New York-based fund reported 47,709 shares. Arete Wealth Lc owns 0.19% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 10,500 shares. Braun Stacey Incorporated owns 144,203 shares for 0.84% of their portfolio. Paloma Partners Mgmt reported 12,856 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Cleararc Inc invested in 0.07% or 4,559 shares. Jupiter Asset Ltd has invested 0.02% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 379,096 shares. Blackrock Inc has 14.46M shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.

Marietta Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $392.24 million and $317.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 3,788 shares to 5,187 shares, valued at $929,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) by 3,210 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,258 shares, and cut its stake in Centene Corp Del Com (NYSE:CNC).