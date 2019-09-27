Laffer Investments Upped Its Cracker Barrel (CBRL) Stake by $13.49 Million; State Of Tennessee Treasury Department Holding In Federal Rlty Invt Tr (FRT) Was Boosted

Laffer Investments increased its stake in Cracker Barrel (CBRL) by 1.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laffer Investments bought 79 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.66% . The institutional investor held 4,390 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $749.50M, up from 4,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laffer Investments who had been investing in Cracker Barrel for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $4.02 during the last trading session, reaching $160.55. About 322,731 shares traded. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) has risen 21.31% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.31% the S&P500. Some Historical CBRL News: 31/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Management Roadshow Set By CL King for Jun. 7; 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC CBRL.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $3.1 BLN; 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC – ESTIMATES IMPACT OF 53RD WEEK, TO CONTRIBUTE EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE OF APPROXIMATELY $0.35 IN 2018; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Sees FY18 Comparable Store Restaurant Sales Up 1% to 2%; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel 3Q EPS $2.03; 12/03/2018 Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® Introduces Southern Bowls; 22/03/2018 – Cracker Barrel Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® Partners with Operation Homefront to Honor 100 Military Moms-to-Be; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel 3Q Rev $721.4M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Cracker Barrel Old Country Store I, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBRL)

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Federal Rlty Invt Tr (FRT) by 16.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department bought 12,294 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.37% . The institutional investor held 88,151 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.35 million, up from 75,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department who had been investing in Federal Rlty Invt Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $135.64. About 206,948 shares traded. Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) has risen 7.82% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.82% the S&P500. Some Historical FRT News: 02/05/2018 – Federal Realty 1Q EPS 81c; 09/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY INV. TRUST REGISTERS 848,390 SHRS FOR HOLDERS; 02/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY INVESTMENT TRUST MAINTAINS 2018 FFO GUIDANCE; 07/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY INVESTMENT TRUST FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 02/05/2018 – Federal Realty 1Q Rev $225.4M; 02/05/2018 – Federal Realty 1Q Net $61.2M; 20/04/2018 DJ Federal Realty Investment Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRT); 02/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY 1Q FFO/SHR $1.52

More notable recent Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Federal Realty Investment Trust Completes Acquisition of Kmart Lease at Assembly Square Marketplace – PRNewswire” on September 06, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “5 Top Dividend Kings to Buy and Hold Forever – The Motley Fool” published on April 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What To Know Before Buying Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “3 Mall/Shopping Center REITs For Your Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” published on January 24, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Federal Realty Investment Trust Recognized by the Alliance for Workplace Excellence with Three Awards – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 26 investors sold FRT shares while 103 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 64.69 million shares or 2.03% less from 66.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement reported 0.03% stake. Mitsubishi Ufj And Banking stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT). Goldman Sachs Group holds 929,214 shares. Tiedemann Advsrs Limited Liability Co reported 21,435 shares. Capital Growth LP accumulated 85,000 shares or 0.77% of the stock. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Limited reported 2,403 shares. Davis Selected Advisers owns 112,660 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.01% in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) or 7,888 shares. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Llc accumulated 0.01% or 1,686 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh owns 2,322 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Duff And Phelps Inv Mngmt Co reported 7,660 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Bankshares Of America Corp De has 0.01% invested in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) for 349,353 shares. Honeywell Intl stated it has 28,475 shares or 1.42% of all its holdings. Retirement System Of Alabama has 34,932 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Delta Asset Management Limited Liability Company Tn invested in 0.01% or 580 shares.

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, which manages about $20.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cms Energy Corp (NYSE:CMS) by 5,525 shares to 65,386 shares, valued at $3.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 9,415 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 391,934 shares, and cut its stake in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Laffer Investments, which manages about $614.32M and $116.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO) by 27,835 shares to 7,325 shares, valued at $627.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc De (NYSE:KMI) by 182 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,674 shares, and cut its stake in Nustar Logistics Lp (NYSE:NSS).