Laffer Investments Trimmed Position in Crown Castle Intl (CCI) as Share Value Rose; Colgate Palmolive Company (CL) Holder Bath Savings Trust Co Decreased Position

Laffer Investments decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp (CCI) by 0.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laffer Investments sold 30 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 3,110 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $398.08 million, down from 3,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laffer Investments who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $141.5. About 904,832 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Bath Savings Trust Co decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Company (CL) by 10.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bath Savings Trust Co sold 7,033 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 62,681 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.30M, down from 69,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $70.73. About 2.41M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 07/03/2018 – Colgate Announces 5% Dividend Increase – Effective 2nd Quarter 2018; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: 1Q Worldwide Pricing Improved Sequentially From 4Q; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Hldrs Reject ‘Mini-Tender’ Offer by Baker Mills LLC; 17/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive at Tour Hosted By Consumer Edge Today; 29/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation at the dbAccess Global Consumer Conference; 27/04/2018 – Colgate Blames Sluggish Emerging-Market Sales for Tough Quarter; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE – EXCLUDING SOME CHARGES, PLANNING FOR YR OF INCREASED OPER CASH FLOW AND LOW-DOUBLE-DIGIT EPS GROWTH; 04/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Colgate-Palmolive Earnings Headline; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q REV. 10.9B RUPEES, EST. 11.50B; 29/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mondrian Invest Prtnrs has invested 2.35% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Paradigm Cap Mgmt Ny accumulated 85,800 shares. The New York-based Tiaa Cref Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.16% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.77% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Bath Savings Company holds 0.91% or 62,681 shares. 9,188 are held by New England Rech Management. Ci accumulated 101,100 shares. Edgewood Management accumulated 801,170 shares. Family Cap Trust holds 1.72% or 59,451 shares. Everett Harris And Ca, a California-based fund reported 1.03 million shares. Huntington State Bank stated it has 163,161 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Royal Comml Bank Of Canada has invested 0.15% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Citadel Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 427,173 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Advisors Lc accumulated 0.04% or 8,884 shares.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 2.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $600.61M for 25.26 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.78% negative EPS growth.

Bath Savings Trust Co, which manages about $474.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson And Company (NYSE:BDX) by 9,515 shares to 24,792 shares, valued at $6.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 2,440 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,431 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:BR).

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.59 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Limited invested 0% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Motley Fool Wealth Mngmt Lc holds 0.4% or 49,041 shares. Ftb Advsrs Incorporated has invested 0% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Johnson Investment Counsel accumulated 3,660 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd Com accumulated 1.42 million shares. Brinker has 0.16% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Great West Life Assurance Co Can invested in 737,995 shares. Mycio Wealth Prtn Ltd Llc invested in 2,161 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 18.04M are owned by State Street. Tarbox Family Office Inc reported 0.01% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Cibc Ww Markets reported 55,030 shares. Cibc National Bank & Trust Usa holds 0.12% or 6,741 shares. Pnc Svcs Gru reported 50,046 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has 88,600 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Nordea Inv Management Ab holds 33,895 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

