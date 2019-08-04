Laffer Investments Trimmed Its Position in Ares Capital (ARCC) as Stock Rose; Rothschild Asset Management Decreased Moelis & Co (MC) Holding by $337,061 as Stock Value Declined

Rothschild Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Moelis & Co (MC) by 2.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Asset Management Inc sold 8,221 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.83% . The institutional investor held 310,668 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.93M, down from 318,889 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Moelis & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $34.46. About 658,089 shares traded or 24.36% up from the average. Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) has declined 37.83% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MC News: 23/04/2018 – MOELIS & CO 1Q ADJ EPS 84C, EST. 71C; 12/03/2018 – MOVES-Moelis appoints Robert Glauerdt as a managing director; 27/05/2018 – MOELIS AUSTRALIA SEES 1H UNDERLYING EPS AT 9.4 AUST. CENTS; 30/05/2018 – BRIGHTVIEW HOLDINGS INC SAYS MOELIS & COMPANY, SMBC NIKKO ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 29/05/2018 – MOELIS AUSTRALIA SAYS AUSTRALIAN CREDIT LICENCE ISSUED TODAY; 23/04/2018 – MOELIS & CO 1Q REV. $219.4M, EST. $199.3M; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-La Colombe said to hire Moelis in bid for $1 bln valuation- Bloomberg; 03/04/2018 – La Colombe Said to Hire Moelis in Bid for $1 Billion Valuation; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street, Aon, HSBC, Moelis, Willis Towers Watson; 23/04/2018 – Moelis & Co. 1Q Adjusted EPS Includes 19c Tax Benefi

Laffer Investments decreased its stake in Ares Capital Corp (ARCC) by 2.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laffer Investments sold 947 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The institutional investor held 37,083 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $635.60 million, down from 38,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laffer Investments who had been investing in Ares Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $18.44. About 1.53M shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Two Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares Xxxir Clo Ltd; 02/04/2018 – Ares Capital Corporation Intends to Recommend Proceeding with Financing Flexibility Provided for in New BDC Law; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA PROFIT WARNING 29/05/2018 06:05; 02/04/2018 – Ares Cap Corp Intends to Recommend Proceeding With Financing Flexibility Provided for in New BDC Law; 02/05/2018 – ARES CAPITAL 1Q CORE EPS 39C, EST. 38C; 17/04/2018 – BDCs move to boost leverage; 06/03/2018 – Curetis subsidiary Ares Genetics wins incubator stay in Silicon Valley; 14/05/2018 – Ares Management LLC Exits Position in Inspired Entertainment; 23/03/2018 – BDCs win leverage cap increase after US$1.3trn budget signed; 30/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Eight Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Ares Xxxiir Clo Ltd

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stelac Advisory Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% or 11,908 shares in its portfolio. Us Bancorporation De holds 65,128 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 77,456 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ajo L P, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 304,520 shares. Tower Rech Capital Limited Co (Trc) has invested 0.01% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Advisory Research Inc invested in 0.09% or 268,879 shares. Front Barnett Assocs Ltd holds 0.19% or 68,464 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board reported 608,813 shares. Moreover, Lpl Limited Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 990,489 shares. Pinnacle Finance Partners Inc holds 0.03% or 24,637 shares. Ipswich Management Comm has 73,199 shares. First Allied Advisory accumulated 0.03% or 49,567 shares. Utd Financial Advisers Limited Liability Com invested in 0.02% or 126,183 shares. Endurance Wealth Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 750 shares. Private Advisor Grp Inc Incorporated Limited Liability Com has invested 0.04% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Since February 20, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 sales for $209,117 activity. The insider Kelly Daniel G Jr bought 6,000 shares worth $110,640.

Laffer Investments, which manages about $614.32 million and $372.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Res Inc Va (NYSE:D) by 79 shares to 4,969 shares, valued at $380.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Energy Transfer Partners 7 5/8 Percent by 476 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,005 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited.

Rothschild Asset Management Inc, which manages about $4.79B and $9.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL) by 13,927 shares to 336,966 shares, valued at $13.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wintrust Finl Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 12,904 shares in the quarter, for a total of 330,489 shares, and has risen its stake in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME).